Are you leaning one way or the other?
Last year, there was a clear divide in size and features between the Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge — it was even in the name!
This year, not so much. The Galaxy S8+ is slightly taller and wider than the Galaxy S8, with a 6.2-inch display over the smaller phone's 5.8-inch panel, but both are curved, and both are very compact.
boubazm104-06-2017 04:17 PM“
Hi, I just want to know for the ones who will buy the S8+ their reason to buy it.Do u think S8 is really not big enough or just you're used to big phones.I've always had samsund S series phones.But I feel now that my S7 is too small.Is the S8 enough bigger than the S7?Reply
As the phone gets a bit closer to release, a lot of people are asking whether the S8+, which its 3500mAh battery, is actually a better decision than the S8, which has a 3000mAh cell.
Arsenio Martins04-06-2017 05:50 PM“
I just left Best Buy. If you aren't looking at them side by side you almost would think they were the same size. I mean one is obviously larger than the other but it's not that noticeable like it was last year. For that alone I think it's worth going for the slightly larger screen and larger battery.Reply
Some people look at the S8's smaller size and focus on its one hand-friendliness, since it's small enough to swipe-type and take a photo with one hand. But others just want the biggest phone, period.
Rumline04-06-2017 04:23 PM“
Yes, S8 is not big enough. IMHO even the S8+'s size is marginal, to the point that I may cancel my pre-order and wait for the Note 8. I want a 6" screen with a 16:9 ratio.Reply
Others don't think the S8+ goes big enough, and are waiting to see what the Note 8 brings.
What's your thinking? Are you going for the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8+?
Who's going for the Galaxy S8+ over the S8?
Me. Mostly for the extra battery.
They should have increased the battery size in the S8 to at least 3300mah with the increase in screen size. SMH.
No, not this time around, they need to regain some hope, so I'll let it slide that they don't want to push the battery, this year. Next year is going to be different, though.
They shouldn't push the battery any year. They should make a larger battery with a safer design, not smaller battery with a safe design.
I was considering the S8s, but I can't get past that fingerprint sensor location. Ugh.
Seeing as I was using the heart rate sensor on almost daily basis on the S7 edge, I have no issues with the placement of the FPS. I wish there were bigger batteries here. With that said, after handling both, I prefer the S8.
To be fair though, most of us unlock our phones far more than on a daily basis. Also, the heart rate monitor is a function in and of itself, you use it when you want to measure your heart rate, whereas the fingerprint scanner is just an unlock method, you have to use it to get to any other feature.
I get that. But because I'm used to the physical design of the S7 Edge, my finger naturally lays where the FPS is, all the time. So I get other people may have an issue adjusting, I'm used to it.
I had a preorder for the S8 but when I saw the phones in person I cancelled the S8 preorder and went for the S8+. It's because that gorgeous new display kind of makes the phone for me, so why not get more of it. It's not as if the S8 is going to fit in my petite pockets any easier than the S8+. They are both good choices and I have no complaints about the S8.. I just preferred the S8+ a bit more.
I've preordered the S8+. Chose it because of the size and the battery. Upgrading from the S6.
I went to Verizon to get the s8 but when their both in front of you I couldn't not get the s8+
S8+ for the extra battery !!
I'd just stick to the s8 after the note 7 incident. If it blows up at least you won't lose half a leg or butt cheek to it melting away :/ just me though, i don't think an extra 500 mAh mandates another 100-120 bucks
neither for me, can't deal with touchwiz even in its current form. OnePlus 3T was the shot in the arm i needed for something new, fast, and long last battery.
GO BIG OR GO HOME!!!
I went with the s8.
I also preordered Dex.
If I get one.. it will be the plus model
Old crappy eyes mean a big phone for me. If I was to get a Samsung it would definitely be the S8+. I had the S6, went to a Nexus 6, then S7+. Now back on a Nexus 6.
We shall see when I buy closet to Christmas. If the price has come down a little then maybe..
I would get the + but with the news of Google pumping $880M into flexible displays production for LG, can wait till end of summer to see what's up.
I went with the S8+ because of the bigger battery and width. Buuuut wish there was a flat screen version too. I would have gotten a flat screen model if it was offered.
With the Sam's Club deal I'm definitely going with the +. Can't find a better deal right now.
