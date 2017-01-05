Don't fumble around with charging cables anymore — get a wireless charging pad instead!
So you just got the Galaxy S7 and now you want to charge it without having to plug it in each time? Samsung has once again opted to include multiple wireless charging standards on their latest phone, so you will have a variety of options available to purchase. Qi and Powermat have some differences, and not everyone will have the same needs in their chargers.
So, if you just got the phone and wanted a wireless charging pad, which would we recommend? Well, let's take a look at a few options.
Samsung Wireless Fast Charging Pad
Want that Samsung branded charging pad to match your brand new phone? Well, be sure to grab the fast charging version so you can get the most out of it. Samsung offers two versions of the charger, with the key difference being how long it will take to charge up your phone. Since time is money, you'll want to opt for the faster one and get your phone juiced up as quickly as possible. You can grab Samsung's official charger at Amazon for around $45.
Spigen Qi Charging Stand
Spigen is a well-respected accessory maker, and their Qi Charging Stand is a prime example of why. This charging stand has a base to rest your phone on, and is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while it is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk, or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. You can pick one up for just under $30 at Amazon.
GMYLE Qi Charging Pad
The GMYLE Qi Charging Pad has a similar look, being all round and flat, but when you compare it to Samsung's offering you'll notice a distinct difference: the price. You'll sacrifice fast wireless charging in the process, but at the same time you can buy three of these for the price of one from Samsung. Built into the pad is an LED which lets you know when your phone is charging, and the anti-slip rubber rim holds your phone in place. The charging pad comes with a 24-month warranty from GMYLE, and it comes in both black and white. You can grab one of these for around $15 at Amazon.
TYLT Qi Charging Stand
TYLT has been making wireless charging accessories for years, and has been a name that is trusted in the space. With TYLT products, you often have a variety of colors to pick from, making things a bit more fun. It is angled at 45 degrees for optimal viewing while your phone is charging, and it also has a LED to indicate its charging progression. You can grab one in red, black, blue and yellow for around $30 at Amazon.
Samsung Fast Charging Stand
Samsung has also introduced a new wireless charging stand with the Galaxy S7: the Samsung Fast Charging Stand. This allows you to both charge your phone rapidly while tilting it up from the horizontal so you can more easily view notifications and even use the phone. You may not realize how convenient it will be to have your phone a bit more vertical, but being able to see things as they take place or easily watch media while your phone is charging makes it worth the money.
You can grab the charger from Samsung or Amazon, but you will find the better pricing (around $40) at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 review
- Galaxy S7 edge review
- U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7
- Should you upgrade to the Galaxy S7?
- Best SD cards for Galaxy S7
- Join our Galaxy S7 forums
Reader comments
Best Wireless Charging Pads For Galaxy S7
I bought the samsung fast charger that lets the phone stand. Seems i can't get it to charge with a case.
What case do you have? I have a wood and cheap clear case both work. But my Sedio Surface will not as the kickstand blocks it
I have 3 wireless chargers for my Edge 7 (formerly my Note 7). I have one Samsung fast charging pad, a Samsung fast charging stand, and a Seneo fast charge stand. Of the 3, the Seneo works best. I find the Samsung ones to be very finicky. The Samsung stand requires the phone to be placed so perfectly on the stand that if you're off my just a millimetre or 2 it goes into a start/stop/start/stop charging every 2 or 3 seconds. Super annoying. And the way it's designed the phone tends to move around to easily due to really tiny ledge for the phone to rest on. The Samsung pad works better but sometimes I have to play with the position of the phone a bit before it begins to charge. The Seneo works flawless 100% of the time. Sits perfect on the stand, no playing around with it. Does the job perfect. Wish I had bought 3 of those.
Personally am a fan of the IKEA table lamp/charger. http://www.ikea.com/gb/en/products/wireless-charging/built-in-wireless-c...
I have an Anker PowerPort Qi 10 that works great. It charges rapidly, is much smaller than the Samsung wireless charger and cost me $24 on amazon. I use it every night.
I have a tylt and rav power low speed chargers. They are all but useless as they take 10 hours to charge my S7. My fast chargers are samsung tilt and elephas. I actually prefer the elephas and it only cost $22. One thing I never see mentioned is high speed wireless chargers need a high speed plug and cable
Got stand charger and nillkin disk 2, Samsung one is kinda noisy in night because of built-in fan, and it's hot. Nothing special but charges fast. Conclusion, cable is faster if you want more juice in less time.
I think pelson fast wireless charger is the best...i have 2 of them....
Don't waste your money on Samsung's chargers. I bought the one linked below. Fast charging and 1/3 the price. This one is better than all of the ones above.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01ETEDPMC/?tag=androidcentralb-20&asc...
This wireless charging pad highly praised could also deserve recommending Here is a link to the listing:https://www.amazon.com/YCCTEAM-Foldable-Wireless-Indicator-Qi-enabled/dp...
I tries two new Qi wireless chargers (P-PG9201) for my Samsung Galaxy S6 64GB BE, but they both didn't work. Any idea what can be wrong? I see a short blue flash an then.... nothing.... Thank you.
Will any of the wireless chargers automatically turn off after its 100% charged so it don't over charge the battery?
Does anyone know if the S7 fast wireless charging stand will charge the phone if it is placed horizontally ? Seems obvious that it should .
I have a Galaxy S6 Active with the Samsung EP-PN920TWEGUS wireless charging pad. According to Samsung, this charging pad is not compatible with the S7 Edge. I confirmed this when I tried to charge my new gold S7 Edge on it and the % charge slowly decreased. I was not happy that my old charging pad was going to become a doorstop and that I would have to purchase the more expensive EP-NG930TBUGUS wireless charging stand, or any new wireless charger period. Just on a whim, I placed a piece of paper over my charging pad, and placed the phone on the piece of paper on the charging pad. Lo and behold, it started charging! And fast too! In my opinion, the metal backing of the phone may be preventing the charging?
I'm assuming the new Samsung charger will be 15 watt.. cause that's what I'm holding out for. there are a couple 15w qi chargers already out there. after some research I learned the regular Samsung charger is just 5 watts.. the fast charge is a whopping 7. So 15 will be nice and really speed things up.
I just received the free Samsung Wireless Charger as part of their promotion. It doesn't mention the S7/S7 Edge on the packaging but it will still charge the phone with no issues. I left mine on the charger all night and it didn't even get warm, unlike the other less expensive charger I bought a while back.
The one thing that annoys me is that the multi-color LED on the charger doesn't change colors when the phone is completely charged. It stays blue the entire time and never turns green.
Fonesalesman wireless chargers are by far the best I have ever used and I've used most of these brands. With many of them you have to hit the 'sweet spot' for it to start charging, with Fonesalesman you don't have to place the phone on it perfectly, and they're cheaper too. Never had an issue were I have to keep moving the phone around to get it to charge, always charges no matter where I place it, unlike the Samsung wireless charger.
Samsung is currently running a promotion if you sign up for Samsung Pay and add a card, they'll give you the free flat $50 wireless charger. I redeemed mine yesterday and the order is currently processing. All done within the app.
Same here. No need to buy a new one (or a fast charging one), as the free one from Samsung will work just fine. Might not be as fast, but I plan on using it more for the overnight charging when I'm not in a rush, so it will be fine.
I have the Samsung fast charger and it works fine with my Note 5, although it's pretty picky about phone placement. If you don't get it dead centered, it'll go on and off until you do. And beep at you every time it reconnects. Not a big deal, and still much easier than messing with wires.
I also would have liked some research on these things from the author. I could have gotten the same list of chargers from a quick Amazon search.
Should change this sites name to Samsung central. soooooo many S7 articles!
And when the G5 starts shipping, there will be sooooo many articles for it. Then sooooo many articles for the HTC 10. Just as there were a ton of articles when the 6P and 5X became available, etc. The newest phone always gets the most interest.
Fair enough. In that case they should really limit the number of articles. I feel like I've seen three review articles at least for the same phone. It's just too many for any one phoen, regardless of manufacture.
I appreciate all the articles for the S7 since I own one.
Can you guys do some testing with the TYLT stand? I have one on my work desk and it's worked perfectly with my S6.
But I just received the S7 Edge and it seems to take FOREVER to charge. Battery under 15% and it says estimated time to charge 4hours 50mins!!! I don't know if it's because of the new phone's 3600 mAh battery or if the stand just doesn't support fast charging.
I'm guessing that att phones will have to use qi charger and not make me go Powermat like my g3
You can use either if it's like the S6/Note5 series. Covers PMA and Qi.
Do the wireless fast chargers work for the s6 edge?
Posted via the Android Central App
The new Sammy fast charge stand isn't only for pre-order guys. I received mine from Verizon already.
Do these pads stop charging once the battery is full? I charge my phone over night and feel like I'm killing the life of my battery from over charging! Or is this a myth?
Posted via the Android Central App
Tylt def stops charging
Myth
I call these laziness-enabling pads
Posted via the Android Central App
Same here. I painstakingly plug my Note 4 in every night, and fumble like a 'tard trying to stick my micro-USB cord in the wrong way.
~ read with a great deal of sarcasm ~
Posted via the Android Central App
I bought this for the fast charging, love it so far!
http://www.amazon.com/Wireless-Charger-Nekteck-Charging-Qi-Enabled/dp/B0...
NEXUS:-)
Posted via the Android Central App
Regarding the $15 one, from the first Amazon review (which includes pictures)- "This item is fire hazard. When I start to use this wireless charger to charge my phone it got so hot that its start to melt the back cover."
Pass!
Seems like if you're OK with a slow charger the "Samsung EP-PG920IBUGUS" would be a good/safe compromise at ~$29. I think $15 more is worth not starting a house fire.
I wonder if Samsung added magnet on the back of the GS7/Edge . That works better for me than using wireless charging stands.
Posted via the Android Central App
Do you then have to pick up your phone with one hand and hold the charger with the other so it doesn't come with your phone?
No. I just feel like with the wireless stands the phone can still be easily be tip over. Like when your alarm goes off and you're just trying to hit the snooze button. Where as with magnets it helps stay in place.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have the Samsung Wireless fast charger and it works great with my Note 5.
Posted via the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 on the Sprint Network
Do any of these work in a car? I have a flat spot below my console that I would to just set my phone on. Do the car outlets provide enough usb power? Would prefer fast charging in the car.
Honestly I've never tried charging my phone with my SUV's usb port.
Posted via the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 on the Sprint Network
use a QC 2.0 charger plug (cig lighter style) and it'll work. I tested mine a while back and it does work. Choetech does sell a car mount with fast Qi built in too.
Try this one
Wireless Charger,Nillkin 2-in-1 Qi Wireless Charger Pad With Universal Car Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder for All Qi Devices https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B01LS6U3H4/ref=cm_sw_r_taa_bZWbybKP1Y2Y0?tag...
It's not fast charging but works really well without any holders.
When you turn it will fall over, you need a wireless charging car mount
I have the Samsung fast charger disk and when I put my S7 on there last night @ 33% it said 1h 55m to full charge.
Is that normal?
Posted via the Android Central App
You didn't recommend any.
You just gave a brief overview of a few options. The title of this article is "Which wireless charging pad should you buy for the Galaxy S7?"
And he presented the information on them so a potential buyer can make their own decision. The one you should buy is not necessarily the one I should buy.
From my AT&T Platinum Gold Note 5
The problem is the way the title is written infers that there will be an answer to the question.
But you are not necessarily to do whatever people tell you to do, right? However, this post mostly presents the information we can read from the manufacturers and see from the pictures
I have a yootech and choetech both fast wireless charging and they work great for half the price of Samsung's too
S7 edge will make America great again!
If you have the S7, don't go for the non-fast wireless chargers. There are a lot of good ones on Amazon now that work with Fast Qi charging.
http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias%3Dmobile&field...
About $20 gets you into the game, versus $10-15 for standard Qi
So I take it, that its not a big deal to leave the phone on the fast charger over night?
I've had a Fast Charger on my Note5 for 5 months now on my bedside table overnight and I still get consistent battery life during the day as to when I got the phone. Now that's not very scientific, I know, I've not seen anything for alarm yet. I'm sure purists will tell you not to charge your phone at all overnight, but pfffft....phones don't last forever. The chargers do taper off when they get full (charge faster when battery is lower, then charge slower as they reach max) and then cut off when fully charged. The charger will pick it back up around 95% I've noticed and top it back off. So I think they've thought about this safety concern.
Thanks for your post! I have 2 Samsung fast chargers that I've gotten via various new phone promotions but missed the boat with the S7. I'll definitely be picking one of the ones you recommended up.
why not go for non-fast charger with the S7?
I still have a bunch of Nokia Qi charging pads. Unfortunately, the Nokia Qi stand doesn't work with the S7 because of the placement of the coil on the S7 (not really a size problem since it works with the larger G4).
So I might have to get at least one new stand. The official Samsung one looks horrendous but the other options all have a not vertical enough tilt for my taste. Gotta do some scavenger hunt I guess...
(or consider opening the Nokia one and adjusting the Qi coil...)
Personally I find the article helpful and timing is impeccable. Can some please tell me if the TYLT and Spigen branded Qi wireless chargers are fast charge compatible?
Posted via the Android Central App
No, they are regular slow Qi charging.
Thanks mate.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have had the TYLT charger for a few years now. I find that it warms my S6 (and previously my Nexus 5) more than I would like when it is in portrait position. If i set it on its side in landscape then it doesn't warm as much. I think it is due to the 3 coil setup since I have a single coil LG Qi puck at home and there is no noticeable amount of heat generated while charging
They say heat kills your battery over time. Maybe this isn't enough heat to be a big deal but something to think about.
They have put a memo out about the nexus 5. It's about how you place it on the charger. The download is not working for me, however. http://www.tylt.com/faq/
Q: My Nexus 5 get extremely hot, sometimes to the point of phone shut-off. Is this normal?
A: It's normal for the phone/VU to become warm, but excessive heating is not normal. The Nexus 5 has a large amount of metal in the phone which can heat up if not placed on the VU properly. Please download our Positioning Guide for further details.
I had the Spigen stand and ended up having to take it back. It would not charge the phone with the case on it (THIS is what i have): https://www.amazon.com/Pelican-Protector-Case-Samsung-Galaxy/dp/B01DFQS4...
Anyhow, I bought the Samsung Fast Charging Stand. LOVE IT and it works with my case on!