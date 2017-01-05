Don't fumble around with charging cables anymore — get a wireless charging pad instead!

So you just got the Galaxy S7 and now you want to charge it without having to plug it in each time? Samsung has once again opted to include multiple wireless charging standards on their latest phone, so you will have a variety of options available to purchase. Qi and Powermat have some differences, and not everyone will have the same needs in their chargers.

So, if you just got the phone and wanted a wireless charging pad, which would we recommend? Well, let's take a look at a few options.

Samsung Wireless Fast Charging Pad

Want that Samsung branded charging pad to match your brand new phone? Well, be sure to grab the fast charging version so you can get the most out of it. Samsung offers two versions of the charger, with the key difference being how long it will take to charge up your phone. Since time is money, you'll want to opt for the faster one and get your phone juiced up as quickly as possible. You can grab Samsung's official charger at Amazon for around $45.

See at Amazon

Spigen Qi Charging Stand

Spigen is a well-respected accessory maker, and their Qi Charging Stand is a prime example of why. This charging stand has a base to rest your phone on, and is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while it is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk, or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. You can pick one up for just under $30 at Amazon.

See at Amazon

GMYLE Qi Charging Pad

The GMYLE Qi Charging Pad has a similar look, being all round and flat, but when you compare it to Samsung's offering you'll notice a distinct difference: the price. You'll sacrifice fast wireless charging in the process, but at the same time you can buy three of these for the price of one from Samsung. Built into the pad is an LED which lets you know when your phone is charging, and the anti-slip rubber rim holds your phone in place. The charging pad comes with a 24-month warranty from GMYLE, and it comes in both black and white. You can grab one of these for around $15 at Amazon.

See at Amazon

TYLT Qi Charging Stand

TYLT has been making wireless charging accessories for years, and has been a name that is trusted in the space. With TYLT products, you often have a variety of colors to pick from, making things a bit more fun. It is angled at 45 degrees for optimal viewing while your phone is charging, and it also has a LED to indicate its charging progression. You can grab one in red, black, blue and yellow for around $30 at Amazon.

See at Amazon

Samsung Fast Charging Stand

Samsung has also introduced a new wireless charging stand with the Galaxy S7: the Samsung Fast Charging Stand. This allows you to both charge your phone rapidly while tilting it up from the horizontal so you can more easily view notifications and even use the phone. You may not realize how convenient it will be to have your phone a bit more vertical, but being able to see things as they take place or easily watch media while your phone is charging makes it worth the money.

You can grab the charger from Samsung or Amazon, but you will find the better pricing (around $40) at Amazon.

See at Amazon