All four major carriers in the U.S. offer unlimited data plans. But which is the best?
With Verizon bringing back an unlimited data plan, the big four networks in the United States (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon) all carry an unlimited data plan now. That's important for power users as well as anyone who uses their mobile broadband internet as their sole way to stay in touch or for entertainment. The cost of data overages means that unlimited data is a must for many of us.
But just because everyone offers unlimited data doesn't mean that all plans are equal. Pricing is important as are "extras" like tethering and the hidden data cap that pushes you back to slower 3G speeds when you reach it. And of course, zero-rating means we have to pay attention to what unlimited means when it comes to the quality of streaming media as well as the source.
We took a look at what each carrier has to offer so we can decide who delivers the very best unlimited data package. Let's start with a look at the details for each carrier.
AT&T
- Cost for one line: $100 per month with $50 monthly DirecTV/Uverse subscription1
- Additional lines: $40 per month1
- Data limit for potential throttling: 22GB per month
- HD video included: Yes2
- Tethering package: Only for smart vehicles
Notes:
1AT&T's pricing does not include taxes, surcharges or other fees.
2AT&T defaults streaming video to 480p but this can be disabled at no cost.
Note: AT&T customers can only get unlimited data when subscribing to DirecTV.
Sprint
- Cost for one line: $55 per month1, 2
- Additional lines: $40 per month for a second line, $30 per month for lines three through five1, 2
- Data limit for potential throttling: 23GB
- HD video included: No. Requires Sprint Premium package for $75 per month
- Tethering package: 5GB per month
Notes:
1Sprint's pricing does not include taxes, surcharges or other fees.
2Promotional pricing of $50 per month for one line, $40 per month for a second line, and up to three additional lines for $0 per month is available until March 2018.
T-Mobile
- Cost for one line: $70 per month
- Additional lines: Two lines for $100 per month. A third line is $47 per month and a fourth line is $40 per month
- Data limit for potential throttling: 28GB per month
- HD video included: Yes1
- Tethering package: 10GB/month
Notes:
1As of February 17, T-Mobile One customers can enable HD video, but it defaults to 480p.
Verizon
- Cost for one line: $80 per month1
- Additional lines: $45 per month1
- Data limit for potential throttling: 22GB per month
- HD video included: Yes
- Tethering package: 10GB per month
Notes:
1Verizon's pricing does not include taxes, surcharges or other fees.
Verizon also allows any smart devices to be added to the plan for $5 per month.
The best unlimited data plan
As always, you have to choose the carrier that provides you the best coverage in the places you spend your time. Saving a few dollars for better perks is not worth struggling to find a signal. What works for someone else who might be hundreds or thousands of miles away should have little influence on your decision. Since everyone's coverage will be different, we have to treat each carrier equal on that front and base the decision on other criteria.
T-Mobile offers the best unlimited data plan in the U.S.
This is based on cost, data available for tethering and the "real" monthly allotment before you are throttled. One important thing puts it ahead of Verizon, and that's the notion that an $80 plan should cost $80. Not $80 with added fees and taxes. It sounds like a gimmick, but two lines on T-Mobile is going to cost about the same (or less) as a single line with a $5 connected device because of those fees. If we focus only on cost — which you should if you have equally good coverage — T-Mobile wins.
T-Mobile also beats Sprint's promotional plan because Sprint limits your ability to stream HD. We think a good data plan has to be able to entertain us in all ways, so we have to disregard anything that doesn't allow us to do just that. AT&T's offerings simply fall short and we hope recent changes from Verizon and T-Mobile get them to follow suit.
If you have equally good coverage from all carriers and want to get the most value from your phone company you only have two real choices right now: T-Mobile or Verizon.
Recent user-data through Open Signal suggests that there is little difference in network speeds or total coverage, and pricing is very similar now, too. These two companies want your business and have been bickering for a while. They've also been adjusting their policies and rates to "out-do" each other which is awesome for us as consumers.
Your turn
What carrier do you subscribe to, and are you thinking of switching to either T-Mobile or Verizon? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Verizon's unlimited plan is not eligible for discounts if you otherwise get them from Verizon via your employer. Don't know how that compares to the others....
Yep. Only Military discounts can be applied to their unlimited plan.
I'm on Verizon is this is the reason I'm not switching to the unlimited plan.... losing my employer discount. Will have to stick to my shared data bucket.
That is good to know. I guess I will definitely be staying with T-MOBILE. Just switched to them two weeks ago from Verizon. With the new plan if I get under 2GB per phone it's only $80. Not bad at all.
I can't believe that Verizon won't let you use your discounts. I have their XL plan and I guess I will keep it until the unlimited lets you use the employer discount.
Someone else mentioned that you have to do prepay or autopay from a checking account/debit card and NOT a credit card.
Had it with V; just switched to T.
One thing they didn't mention: if you are switching from another carrier, you get $150 back per line. Even sweeter: our phones were compatible with the network (though a few settings had to be adjusted), so no need to buy another phone.
checking account/Debit card is not required. If you use those 2 options, you won't get hit with a $5 fee. You'll essentially be locked into their $80 unlimited plan. Otherwise, it'll be $85. Not a huge difference.
T-MOBILE TUESDAYS TOO
If you have DirecTV regardless AT&T is a good deal for 4+ lines. I love being able to pull 100 Mbps where no other carrier can.
In the area they you live, then it works for. AT&T in my area is terrible.
The John Legere Network is the best.
I agree that T-Mobile is the best, but you left off all the other perks they offer like free international data roaming, free Gogo internet when you fly, free pizza and gifts on T-Mobile Tuesday, etc.
Yep!
I thought the free Gogo internet was only for the 1 plus add-on which is an extra $15 on top of the $70?!
nope. for all. I used it last week and i am on an old simple choice plan.
Yup! It is all of these extra perks TMO offers that keeps me around. The international data roaming is huge for me, and the free movies from Fandango I get from T-Mobile Tuesdays on top of the free GoGo in-flight Wi-Fi are icing on the cake. The other three carriers reluctantly offer what T-Mobile just freely gives (the 500mb per day for Canada and Mexico travel offered by the new Verizon plan is just pathetic).
This has nothing to do with coverage or LTE data, but if you fly a lot, T-Mobile has a huge selling point: an hour of free wifi on any flight that has Gogo Inflight (regardless of airline), and free messaging for the duration of the flight.
Yes, the gogo benefit has saved me quite a bit of money. T-Mobile One customers have full GoGo access and are not limited to the hour.
Oh, really? I'm still on the Simple Choice plan, but I'll be switching to the One plan on Friday.
I pay the extra $25 and it rocks. I get Unlimited 4G LTE mobile hotspot. Like the poster aboge said the Gogo isn't limited to a hour. Plus international calling to a large bucket of area's.
that's slightly misleading. tmobile ONE customers get 1 hr of GoGo (for the $70/month.) tmobile ONE Plus/ONE Plus International customers get unlimited GoGo (for $85/month or $95/month respectively.)
I'm still limited to an hour free inflight WiFi. What plan do you have and how do I get it?
Does at&t ever do anything noteworthy
Not since they lost iPhone exclusivity...
Delay updates lol. It's not good, but we should definitely note it.
I hear they had a pretty cool carrier-exclusive device about ten years ago.
AT&T tends to be more device friendly than CDMA networks. Phones like OP3 won't work on Verizon. Most of us want carriers to be dumb bit providers so noteworthy is usually a bad thing. If you don't need lots of mobile data, ATT's cricket brand can be a good deal.
Been with T-mobile for two years from Verizon, never to look back. Excellent phone support. No more connection issues than when on Verizon. Snooze and you lose.
Still can't beat my Tmo deal from last year.. 4 lines.. $30/line 10GB data each line could be used for phone or tether. Also included binge on.
Then got an sms update that they grandfathered me to unlimited data + 10GB tethering, still for $30/mon per line
I pay $120 /mon for unlimited data on all 4 lines and 10GB tether for each line. Can't be touched!
Adopt me just for the phone deal
Do you know what happens after you reach the 10GB tether? Does it just stop, do you pay a huge fee, does it slow down? Thanks!
Slows down according to contract details. I use it mainly for my kids when we go to restaurants so I'm never going over 3-5GB
Great. The reason I ask is, my mother-in-law lives in an apartment with no wifi, so she has to tether her laptop full time. (It's pretty cool that my 75-year-old mother-in-law can do that all by herself!) Anyway, when I switched over to ATT's plan last year, no one told me that my tethering would be discontinued! It was hell getting them to put me back on my original plan, but they eventually were able to rectify it. I might have to give this TMo plan a closer look. Thanks, again, for letting me know!
For the Verizon plan, after you hit the 10GB tether limit, the speed slows to 3G, which honestly isn't bad. For TMO, no clue.
Oh wow. You got a good one. I got the 4 lines 150 promo. Added 1 more line. Total of 5 lines for about 200 bucks. unlimited everything. Plus 2 phones and and everyone has insurance plus taxes and fees which comes down to 300.xx a month. T-Mobile.
Hmm, which popcorn should I choose while watching the comments?
Also, T-Mobile for the win!
Say what you will about T-Mobile but they finally got Verizon to loosing up their reigns.
Heh is that an intentional typo?
Does anyone know how much it costs to add a tablet or Chromebook to you unlimited plan?
Waiting for AT&T to remove the Direct TV subscription requirement....
Sticking with Verizon for coverage (ex. solid LTE virtually everywhere I go even out in the sticks and inside buildings) and grandfathered unlimited data as it's still cheaper than the new unlimited plan due to a corporate employee discount (ex. $72 vs. $85 or $80 with Auto Pay which I'm NOT a fan of).
I'm not a huge fan of auto pay either.
I am not sure why.... But I'm just not.
Maybe the fact that I can get prorated charges if I switch anything on my account and the bill could be double from the previous one without me even knowing until after it is paid.
I don't know.... I just don't like it.
ATT needs to step up
Jerry, your pricing for Verizon isn't quite right. The single line is $80, but for more than 1 line, it's $110 for unlimited (less $10 if you sign up for auto-pay) and $20/line.
Assuming you sign up for auto-pay, it looks like the following:
1 line: $80
2 lines: $140
3 lines: $160
4 lines: $180 (which is where they get the $45/line for 4 lines)
5 lines: $200
etc...
i have 5 lines on Verizon, and I asked about bumping to unlimited, and they quoted me higher than $200.
Maybe that is an introductory offer
They might've given you the price without auto-pay ($210 for 5 lines).
I have 6 lines on the unlimited plan and mine is at $230 (no auto-pay). I did sign up for auto-pay, but I'm not seeing the $10 off. I'll wait till my next bill.
Also the T-Mobile pricing is wrong. It's 47 per line for 3 and 40 per line for4. 3 for 140, 4 for 160
Why does Verizon charge a $40 Line Access fee on top of the $80? Is that only for new customers?
They don't.
line access fee is $20 per smartphone. They try to sneak that past you.
I'm on a share plan wher the fee is $15 a month, so If, switch the the "XL" plan or this one, my bill goes up $5 per line in access fees plus on the unlimted, I loose my 22% discount. No thanks!
I recently changed from my old unlimited to their new unlimited. It's $80 + fees. So about $85 +/-. I also have insurance which is an additional $9/month. So I'm paying around $93ish all in. Still cheaper than when I was paying $130ish for Unlimited data/text and 450 daytime mins.
Cause u had a 2 year contract and until u upgrade they will continue to charge u $40
I switched to the new plan, single smartphone line. I was on the nationwide free text and 450 talk and old unlimited data plan. I also had the old 4g mobile broadband 5gb plans for my mobile hotspot.
I saved $55 and now have unlimited data on my mobile hotshot. I am happy with the switch.
With Verizon's new unlimited plan you can't autopay with a credit card either. Only a debit card or direct debit from your bank account. If you're used to getting points or miles then you'll be disappointed.
I'm presently on T-MOBILE's ONE Plan it's $70 for one line, $100 for 2, an extra $20 for 3 and $0 for 4. Can anyone else confirm whether the article is inaccurate or these are just promo rates for being with then for many years?
From what I understand the pricing is $70 for line 1, $120 for line 2 (though you can get two lines for $100 for a certain period), and then $20 for extra lines. So 4 lines would be $160. Don't know if the pricing drops for lines 3 and over given the 2 lines for $100 promotion.
I had to leave TMO for Verizon in December because of coverage. Places I travel for work in California and Florida, I had little to no signal. Otherwise I was happy with them, but I will miss the free texting on flights. Glad they pushed Verizon to unlimited.
Yes, other than really bad coverage where I needed it and customer service worse than Verizon, I was happy with T-Mobile. 4 lines unlimited for $150 was a good deal. I just never had coverage long enough for it to do me much good.
Switched from ATT to TMobile and couldn't be happier. And now even happier that 2 lines are just $100 as opposed to $120 (when you enable auto pay).
You should mention tha, at least with TMobile pricing, is applicable only when you have auto pay enabled.
The T-Mobile one is wrong. No hotspot / tethering is included, that's an extra $25/month.
Starting Friday it is included with 10gb.
Ahh, didn't know that, thanks!
Jerry, you left out that Verizon will also charge a $20 line access fee for smartphones and $10 line access fee for connected devices.
$20 for connected devices on the unlimited plan and $10 on the other plans.
No surprise that T-Mobile has the best plan.
Mine is $100 + taxes for four unlimited lines on T-Mobile. After credits and taxes I pay around $117 for 4 unlimited lines.