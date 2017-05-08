We're putting the latest and greatest smartphone cameras to the test — and we want you to tell us which one you like best!
You might have noticed that there have been a few new and exciting smartphones released recently. As we like to do, we ran out and took a bunch of photos with the biggest players out there to see how they compare — but first we want to get your feedback.
Instead of us sitting here, comparing the photos, and tell you which we prefer, it's your turn to tell us which ones you like the best. So below you'll find the images we've snapped with four recently-released smartphones with high-end cameras — but we're not going to tell you which phones or even which one took which photo.
The images below are randomized on load for every question and stripped out identifying EXIF data to make this as cheat-proof as we can — just pick your favorites and go from there. We took each picture with the phone's default camera app on fully automatic settings (including Auto HDR) and shot entirely hand-held, just like normal people shoot normal photos all day every day.
So which smartphone takes the best photos? Let's find out! Pick your favorite for each selection by selecting the radio button above each image, and then hit the Submit Survey button at the bottom. And if you want, you can click on every photo to view it full size (we recommend that for the panoramas, as the survey's compression is a little rough).
Reader comments
Which smartphone camera do YOU think is the best?
Sony's camera on their flagship phones is very good. Samsung's camera on flagship mobile is also great!
As far as cell phone cameras on the majority of the flagships there's really no "best". Some jare better at certain things than others. IE low light, macro shots, image stabilization, or manual control.
Some where hard to determine since the pictures were not exactly focused on the material the same. Some were slightly more or less zoomed in. Regardless I'm curious as to which one I selected.
LG v20 is the best in my personal opinion not only dose it deliver great picture quality but also video and the best 32bit audio DAC on a smartphone.
I was out hiking this weekend and got some amazing photos on my phone.
Even at conventions where I don't feel like lugging around my DSLR my phone takes good enough photos.
Galaxy s7
The guy smoking in the high contrast photo of the bar doorway ... Noice.
Is that a glass of BACON!?!
This is dumb. User preference is not a way to gauge what camera is the best. That's why we have sites like this, so that reviewers can go and take a bunch of pictures and view them side-by-side on calibrated displays to tell us which ones do the best job at taking pictures that look like what you see with your eyes.
I think it's a good idea doing it this way. You get a good average opinion of each shot without any bias for the phone that took them which is alway going to happen on this site with everyone saying their phone is better than the others
The only clues I THINK I can tell from them is that the Pixel usual takes a warmer picture and an LG is slightly zoomed in to others. That's even if there are LG and Pixel shots there lol
I can't get it to show me my results...
The lumia 1020 was great in low light conditions and gave great pictures in zoom etc, lumia 950 improved with updates but I think just shy of the 1020, my mate 9 is not as good as expected zoom is pointless wrecks pictures but there is an update not released in Europe which may fix this