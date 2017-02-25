Just because you're not paying much for data doesn't mean you don't want to share! Here are the MVNOs that support tethering.
Saving money on your data plan? That's fine — who says you shouldn't be allowed to share that data with the rest of your peers when the situation arises? If you're hoping your carrier allows tethering so you can log on with your laptop, read on. And if you don't see your preferred carrier, let us know in the comments.
Republic Wireless
Tethering is available on its Clear Choice Plans.
Metro PCS
Hotspot and tethering capabilities are included with all data rate plans.
Ting
Only 3G wireless tethering is supported for GSM devices.
Boost Mobile
Mobile Hotspot is included in Boost Mobile's $35-$50 unlimited plans. On the $35 a month plan hotspot usage will draw from the high-speed data allotments of that plan. You can purchase more high-speed data as you need.
Cricket Wireless
New and existing customers with $50 or $60 per month plans are eligible for tethering abilities. You'll have to pay an extra $10 a month to use it and it isn't available for Talk & Text, $40 Basic, or $70 Unlimited plans.
US Mobile
Tethering is offered at no additional cost.
It's pretty rare that I need to tether these days thanks to WiFi being in lots of public locations. I'll use it in emergencies or if I'm logging into a sensitive website in a Starbucks or other public network. Currently on an unlimited plan that discourages tethering, but that's the benefit of having an unlocked, unbranded device with hotspot baked in.
You missed the best MVNO that there is that also happens to allow tethering- Project Fi. I pay about $80 less on Project Fi than I was for Verizon for 3 GB data per month and the coverage/tethering has been just as good.