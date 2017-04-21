Here's where you can buy Samsung's latest phones.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are up for sale just about everywhere, with carriers and retailers getting in on the action. Pre-orders ran for a full three weeks before the proper release, but now it's open season and you can buy online pretty much anywhere you turn.

Here are the details when it comes to availability of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in the U.S.

U.S. carriers

All of the U.S. carriers are offering both the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which come with 64GB of storage and in three different colors: black, orchid grey and silver. As is always the case you may run into stock shortages finding a specific model in a specific color at the start, but as of now we aren't aware of any all-out exclusives that will keep one color tied to a specific carrier.

Verizon

Verizon comes in at one of the lower prices for the Galaxy S8 at $720, but steps up to $840 for the Galaxy S8+. You can finance the phones over 24 months.

AT&T

AT&T's pricing is set at $749 for the Galaxy S8 and $849 for the Galaxy S8+, and offers the longest financing option of 30 months — which spreads out the prices to $25 per month for the GS8 and $28 per month for the GS8+.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile pegs prices at $750 for the Galaxy S8 and $850 for the Galaxy S8+. If you want to finance your purchase, it breaks down to $30 up front and $30 per month for 24 months for the GS8, or $130 up front and $30 per month for 24 months for the GS8+.

Sprint

Sprint continues to offer the most confusing pricing scheme for its Galaxy phones. The big numbers you see it push are its leasing plans, which are cheap per month but involve returning the phone after 18 months to then pay to get a new one. The Galaxy S8 on an 18 month lease is $31.25 per month, or you can pay that same price per month over 24 months to buy it in full — the full price is then $750. The Galaxy S8+ comes in at $35.42 per month on that 18 month lease, or you can continue to pay the same price over 24 months to pay the full retail price of $850. Those financing deals also mark a $30 discount when ordered online.

MetroPCS

T-Mobile's low-cost subsidiary MetroPCS will be selling the Galaxy S8, but didn't offer pre-orders so will only have it on the full launch date of April 21. The price for the Galaxy S8 will be $729, and MetroPCS hasn't indicated if it will sell the Galaxy S8+ eventually.

Cricket

The AT&T-owned prepaid carrier is offering up just the Galaxy S8 and not the GS8+ at the moment. You can get it in one color, midnight black, and it'll cost you $699 out the door.

Retailers

Big retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are selling the Galaxy S8 and S8+, typically tied to a carrier with many of the same perks as the carriers offer directly. Historically these retailers have offered slight discounts in the form of gift cards or accessory incentives, so take a look to see which one is offering the best deal.

Best Buy

Best Buy has orders live for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on all four major U.S. carriers. Pricing matches that of ordering directly from the carriers, for the most part, with some special deals depending on when you go to order.

Walmart

Walmart will let you order the Galaxy S8 and S8+ online, but only if you want it as a prepaid phone from Total Wireless or Straight Talk. If so, the prices are great: $659 for the Galaxy S8, and $759 for the Galaxy S8+ — color choices are limited, though, with some models only offering one or two to choose from.

If you want to buy from Walmart for one of the big carriers — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, U.S. Cellular — you'll have to do so in store, at least right now. Prices and availability of different models and carriers may vary depending on your region. You have to use the Walmart "store finder" to get an idea of what you can get.

Unlocked models

Samsung didn't actually make an announcement about the availability of U.S. unlocked models, but Best Buy dropped a date of May 9 on us for pre-orders and right now that's what we're betting on.

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy is the only place that wants to say it is selling an official U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+. Pricing is set at $725 for the Galaxy S8 and $825 for the Galaxy S8+.

Amazon

If you don't care about getting the proper U.S.-specific model (though we'd argue you should), you can buy an international unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+ from Amazon. Prices are steep, as is the nature of buying a hot new device on Day 1 through a re-seller, but you can get it if you want it badly enough.

B&H Photo

B&H Photo has both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ available unlocked in a variety of colors. These aren't U.S. models, though — they're international models being imported, so the usual caveats about support and network bands apply. But if you know what you're doing, you can buy them for a small markup from retail price at B&H.

