Here's where you can buy Samsung's latest phones.
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are up for sale just about everywhere, with carriers and retailers getting in on the action. Pre-orders ran for a full three weeks before the proper release, but now it's open season and you can buy online pretty much anywhere you turn.
Here are the details when it comes to availability of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in the U.S.
U.S. carriers
All of the U.S. carriers are offering both the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which come with 64GB of storage and in three different colors: black, orchid grey and silver. As is always the case you may run into stock shortages finding a specific model in a specific color at the start, but as of now we aren't aware of any all-out exclusives that will keep one color tied to a specific carrier.
Verizon
Verizon comes in at one of the lower prices for the Galaxy S8 at $720, but steps up to $840 for the Galaxy S8+. You can finance the phones over 24 months.
AT&T
AT&T's pricing is set at $749 for the Galaxy S8 and $849 for the Galaxy S8+, and offers the longest financing option of 30 months — which spreads out the prices to $25 per month for the GS8 and $28 per month for the GS8+.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile pegs prices at $750 for the Galaxy S8 and $850 for the Galaxy S8+. If you want to finance your purchase, it breaks down to $30 up front and $30 per month for 24 months for the GS8, or $130 up front and $30 per month for 24 months for the GS8+.
Sprint
Sprint continues to offer the most confusing pricing scheme for its Galaxy phones. The big numbers you see it push are its leasing plans, which are cheap per month but involve returning the phone after 18 months to then pay to get a new one. The Galaxy S8 on an 18 month lease is $31.25 per month, or you can pay that same price per month over 24 months to buy it in full — the full price is then $750. The Galaxy S8+ comes in at $35.42 per month on that 18 month lease, or you can continue to pay the same price over 24 months to pay the full retail price of $850. Those financing deals also mark a $30 discount when ordered online.
MetroPCS
T-Mobile's low-cost subsidiary MetroPCS will be selling the Galaxy S8, but didn't offer pre-orders so will only have it on the full launch date of April 21. The price for the Galaxy S8 will be $729, and MetroPCS hasn't indicated if it will sell the Galaxy S8+ eventually.
Cricket
The AT&T-owned prepaid carrier is offering up just the Galaxy S8 and not the GS8+ at the moment. You can get it in one color, midnight black, and it'll cost you $699 out the door.
Retailers
Big retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are selling the Galaxy S8 and S8+, typically tied to a carrier with many of the same perks as the carriers offer directly. Historically these retailers have offered slight discounts in the form of gift cards or accessory incentives, so take a look to see which one is offering the best deal.
Best Buy
Best Buy has orders live for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on all four major U.S. carriers. Pricing matches that of ordering directly from the carriers, for the most part, with some special deals depending on when you go to order.
Walmart
Walmart will let you order the Galaxy S8 and S8+ online, but only if you want it as a prepaid phone from Total Wireless or Straight Talk. If so, the prices are great: $659 for the Galaxy S8, and $759 for the Galaxy S8+ — color choices are limited, though, with some models only offering one or two to choose from.
If you want to buy from Walmart for one of the big carriers — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, U.S. Cellular — you'll have to do so in store, at least right now. Prices and availability of different models and carriers may vary depending on your region. You have to use the Walmart "store finder" to get an idea of what you can get.
Unlocked models
Samsung didn't actually make an announcement about the availability of U.S. unlocked models, but Best Buy dropped a date of May 9 on us for pre-orders and right now that's what we're betting on.
Best Buy
Right now, Best Buy is the only place that wants to say it is selling an official U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+. Pricing is set at $725 for the Galaxy S8 and $825 for the Galaxy S8+.
Amazon
If you don't care about getting the proper U.S.-specific model (though we'd argue you should), you can buy an international unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+ from Amazon. Prices are steep, as is the nature of buying a hot new device on Day 1 through a re-seller, but you can get it if you want it badly enough.
B&H Photo
B&H Photo has both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ available unlocked in a variety of colors. These aren't U.S. models, though — they're international models being imported, so the usual caveats about support and network bands apply. But if you know what you're doing, you can buy them for a small markup from retail price at B&H.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the U.S.
Sam's Club started letting people pickup yesterday.
The $150 GC is a nice bonus along with the other pre-order perks!
i thought the s8 had akg headphones anyways?
OMG ...that price is too low! Come On Sammy ...increase the price to $1500...since you guys like us to dispose money like beans.
You do realize it's not a required purchase...just say
Anyone knows why only the 64GB version is available to pre order in the UK? Can't find anywhere the 128GB version.... There's also only 2 colours!
Cause there there's no 128 gb ...get a 256 memory card and keep it moving.
If the US unlocked version is the same as the S7 Edge, then it's not worth buying. It didn't have LTE capability and would only get HSPA+. No reason to buy a phone in 2017 if you can't even use the fastest speeds possible.
Now days the carrier phones are better as for as timely security update almost every month and the latest version of Android. Unless your a world traveler and change sim cards all the time what's the point
What do you mean it didn't have LTE? It has all the US LTE bands. Heck even the international Exynos variant (I'm using it) has most of the GSM LTE bands for the US.
There is two unlocked variants of the S7 and S7 Edge. One is cheaper and has no LTE.
So maybe when the unlocked S8 comes out, my unlocked S7 Edge will get Nougat? Dying to see how they market that unlocked version in the US because they burned their own bridge if they think they can use "timely updates" as an incentive.
Don't think that was ever promised by Samsung. That's just what you thought. Most buy the unlocked version cause of the lack of bloat and well it's unlocked so it can be used in all gsm networks. For me and most the carrier phones a just fine the small amount of bloat can be put away never to be used Google on your phones use more memory then carrier bloat
Stupid question here, if I buy straight from Samsung will it come bloatware free?
If you buy the unlocked version then yes
Bloat free and no updates if you buy the unlocked US model
The US unlocked seems like a horrible idea after hearing about the S7.
Then get the carrier phones. I just got a security update yesterday on at&t get one every month and a half
Just ordered two orchid grey S8+
Already got my pre order in for the black S8+
Just ordered mine too was gonna wait but ...nope to tempting . Got the black cause once you go black..well you know the rest
I'm going to wait and see how this thing operates. After the Note 7 debacle I'm not taking any chances.
The Note 7 battery issue was blown out of proportion. I had pre-ordered it and received it a day before it actually released. Not once did I have an issue with that phone. I ended up turning it in early February and got the S7 Edge because I couldn't take it on a plane. The S7 Edge is a downgrade compared to the Note 7. I just pre-oredered the S8+ a few minutes ago.
Same here, going to wait after its out for a couple of months to see what the reviews say then.
I always wait about 3 months before buying a phone. See how things shake out. Saved me from buying a G4 - not based on internet comments but several friends who had problems with the phone. Same with the V10 and the Note 7. No need to rush out and get a phone. I will wait and see what shakes out. Plus I want to see the Note 8 before deciding on my next phone.
The ostrich commercial is fantastic
LG G6 wins this pricing battle with me for T-Mobile..$650 to $750 lol
Ok thanks for sharing..but but shouldn't you be sharing this on the LG g6 post ....just saying
Coral blue? Available on U.S.? When?
Not at launch
More overpriced TRASH lawd lol
Have fun with your iPhone
Pay no attention to the resident A.C. troll that shows up on every samsung post
Trash, that's a little harsh don't you think. May I ask, what's not trash for you
I thought Best Buy carrying phones only for Sprint, AT&T, Verizon no T-Mobile.
Your right no T-Mobile
Anybody know when it will be releasing north of the border?
Pre ordering two S8+ at 1201 😁
Too late... Pre-orders start at 11:59:59 pm EST tonight.
Sprint finally announces their preorder date/time. Last of the Big 4 to do so.
Just made the error of loading the AC page on regular Chrome and got that friggin green scrolling ad right in the face + the newsletter ad + all the regular ad stripes.
Congrats, I won't be back here without an adblocker anytime soon.
Fyi; AC is one of 2 sites whose abuse of ads I cannot stand.
Bye
I got a 100 dollar gift card with my s6e+ and my wife got the gear s2 with her s7 edge. I kind of want to wait for another deal like that.
Target will give you a$100 gift card plus free vr
Or buy it from BestBuy, the prices are already marked down by $100.
Highly recommend BB -- I pre-ordered already.
Walmart actually has the best deal @ $150 off (not a GC) BUT it's in-store at selected stores only and most walmart employees are clueless and will probably screw it up.
No thanks I will stick with my v20 for now
I'm waiting for the v30, and if they take away the removable battery so help me God
With you there!!
Haha sooo happy that all the haters can't go ham on that supposed 1000 price . These prices are in line . With what expected actually there lil cheaper then I thought. The plus is same as my note 7 so for me it's a no brainer 8 plus come to papa now, to pick a color that's the hard part
Unless you're Canadian. Then the onslaught is coming as this surely will be over $1000. Then against we are used to it.
Does anyone know if the pre-order includes Unlocked s8 or s8+?
T-mobile taking pre-orders later tonight EST
9:00 P.M. EST.
Thats 12am est its 9pm Pacific
I thought the most anticipated phone of the year was the BlackBerry Keyone?
Bring on the Note 8.
Damn that down payment of 130 has me looking at the smaller version. But i can aee a lot of people getting the smaller version because of the lower down payment.
I get my VZW LG G6 tomorrow. 30 day return policy with no restock fee. I'll test it for a couple weeks and decide if I want to keep it. Tough for me to go with Sammy again, but might if G6 isn't what I thought.
So where are the other colours going that they showed?
No coral blue in the U.S?
Price is the million dollar question. If it's over $700 on T-Mobile, I'm going with the LG G6 with Google Home promo.
750 and 850 respectively.
For T-Mobile, figure in the additional $99.99 for the AKG headphones and 256GB microSD card offer, and taxes, you're looking at $1,000+ for the S8+.... Damm...
The AKG headphones come with the device.
He's talking about the premium ones, not the included in-ear ones.
Yep 👍🏽
do u know if at the launch day, unlocked versions will be available?
Look to be very close in price...perhaps $30 difference between LG G6 and the S8.
For me, I'd like to see a camera showdown.
Preordering it this weekend