Pre-ordering the Galaxy S8 can bag you a new phone eight days before the street date.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been officially announced, and it's available to pre-order now around the world. In the UK, all the major mobile operators are ranging the S8 and S8+, and both Samsung and Carphone Warehouse are offering the phone unlocked and SIM-free. As usual, there's a wide range of on-contract plans available depending on your choice of carrier and service plan.
Let's take a look at each of the major online options for pre-ordering a Galaxy S8 in the UK.
On contract
Carphone Warehouse
As usual, Carphone Warehouse is offering both Galaxy S8 models, in both color variants, on a wide range of different network options. Contracts with O2, Vodafone, EE and Carphone's own iD network are available, with the cheaptest monthly plan being a £35.99, 2GB bundle on EE, with an upfront payment of £199.99. (For the S8+, that rises to £329.99).
For data-hungry users, Carphone offers a 24GB plan on Vodafone for £42 per month, with £169.99 upfront, for either device.
Pre-order customers at Carphone Warehouse can bag a free Samsung Level Box speaker worth £99.
See Galaxy S8 at Carphone Warehouse
See Galaxy S8+ at Carphone Warehouse
EE
EE has both phones available in black and grey, with upfront prices starting at £9.99 when you pay £60.99 per month for the Galaxy S8, or £65.99 for the S8+. Both models are available with EE's "Official Samsung Pack," for a extra £88 upfront (£97.99 total), which includes a £20 case voucher, Samsung's new wireless charging pad, and a spare charging cable.
EE also offers a free 64GB Samsung microSD card for all GS8 buyers on choose one of its "Max" plans.
Vodafone
Vodafone is offering both handsets in both colors, with the cheapest monthly plans starting at £32 per month (with a hefty £300 upfront charge) for 500MB for the base model S8. Voda's data-heavy 24GB plan is available for £47 per month (£30 upfront) with the S8, and £52 per month (£50 upfront) for the S8+. And both can be maxed out to 30GB for an additional £6 per month.
Like other operators, Vodafone customers can score an S8 up to eight days ahead of the street date if they pre-order.
O2
O2 has both phones available to order, with upfront prices starting at £9.99 (£55 per month for the Galaxy S8, £60 for the S8+.) As usual, O2's price plans can be tweaked depending on your data requirements, whether you'd prefer to pay more upfront or monthly.
Data bundles come in between 1GB and 50GB, with O2's most capacious GS8 bundle on offer for £86 per month when you pay £69.99 upfront. For the GS8, that rises to £87 per month and £79.99 upfront.
To sweeten the deal, O2 is throwing in a JBL Flip 4 speaker worth £119 for all Galaxy S8 pre-order customers.
Three
Three has both phones in both colors, with on-contract prices for the GS8 starting at £35 per month on the carrier's 500MB "Essentials" plan, which costs £35 per month and £99 upfront.
Three has a number of finite data buckets up to 12GB, and the Unlimited "All You Can Eat" plan is offered with both models too — prices start at £50 per month (£99 upfront) for the GS8, and £69 per month (£79 upfront) for the GS8 Plus.
Unlocked
Samsung UK
It doesn't get much simpler than ordering a GS8 or GS8+ unlocked direct from the manufacturer, Samsung has both phones available in 'midnight black' and 'orchid grey' colors with free shipping. The regular 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 will set you back £689. Stepping up to the 6.2-inch S8+ costs £779.
Carphone Warehouse
Carphone's SIM-free prices mirror Samsung's — £689 for the S8, £779 for the S8+, with the same two color options available for both phones.
Unlocked Mobiles
Independent retailer Unlocked Mobiles has both Galaxy S8 models available at a slight discount compared to the standard price — £674.89 for the regular S8, or £764.98 for the S8+.
See Galaxy S8 at Unlocked Mobiles
See Galaxy S8+ at Unlocked Mobiles
If you're picking up a Galaxy S8 or S8+ today, be sure to hit the comments and let us know which one you're buying!
Reader comments
EE is absolutely the slowest network to update their phones. If you care about timely updates then don't get a branded phone from them. (Their S7 was only updated to 7.0 a week ago)
If you want EE and don't want to shell out for the sim free price then get a contract through carphone warehouse instead. Phones are unlocked so get updates much faster
Although Carphone Warehouse phones are unlocked, with the S7/Edge they're on XEU firmware which still hasn't received the Nougat update. Your best bet for a fully unlocked phone is to buy direct from Samsung (phones have the BTU firmware), or flash the XEU firmware to BTU.
My S7 from Carphone got Nougat a month ago....
I can't recommend this enough. My S7 Edge is still waiting for Nougat and EE don't ever give any updates about when 7.0 will roll out, despite every other network having it. As said, go the CPW route and go with EE. You can still get WiFi calling to work etc, so save yourself the hassle of having the branded firmware.
It's a real shame that we don't appear to be getting any real early adopter freebies in the UK as with previous years (especially as we appear to have had a post-Brexit price-hike). The new Gear VR Headset/Controller would have gone down very nicely indeed...
I still hold out hope that this will be rectified prior to launch (I pre-ordered a S7 Edge last year and weeks after ordering, a Gear VR headset was added to the dispatch contents list) but I'm not holding my breath that we'll get the same deal as our American cousins.