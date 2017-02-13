Samsung's latest Chromebooks are here, and you have plenty of places to buy them.
With the two new laptops, Samsung has tossed its hat into the ring to be considered for the best mid-range Chromebooks available today. With a thin-and-light metal frame, brilliant QHD display and a stylus, it's worth taking a look at these machines. Your only decision is whether to buy the $550 "Pro" model with an Intel Core m3 processor, or the $450 "Plus" version with a lower-powered ARM processor.
The more mainstream Chromebook Plus is hitting stores first, with the Chromebook Pro to follow at the end of April. This is everywhere you can pick up the latest Chromebooks from Samsung.
Where to buy the Samsung Chromebook Plus
You'll be able to find the new Chromebook Plus just about anywhere you can find popular laptops, and that's great to see. The MSRP is $449, and many retailers will offer at least six-month no-interest financing as well.
Where to buy the Samsung Chromebook Pro
When Samsung announced its new Chromebooks we knew that the higher-end "Pro" model would lag behind a little, and the only time frame we have is "late April" for its full release. We will update this page when retailers start to make it available.
Amazingly, Best Buy already has some open box models for $30 off.
I thought the software was still in beta.
Kinda. The ChromeOS version is stable, but the Play Store and Android apps are in beta.
All software is beta. To pretend otherwise is unwarranted optimism.
Where NOT to buy the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro: EUROPE. All of it.
If Google wants Chromebooks to take off outside the US, they have to do better than this...
I feel like Samsung has neglected the European market these past couple years.
Maybe it has something to do with regulatory approval? Or maybe they are putting all of their initial stock into the US...once initial demand has died down a bit, they launch in other markets? I am sure there is a good reason.
It's poor, UK support also doesn't have a clue when it may come out. If ASUS get the new flip out before Samsung even make an announcement I'm just going to get one of those.
I took the plunge yesterday...ordered online from Best Buy and picked up in store. Here are my thoughts:
Build quality is, in a word, EXCELLENT. Full metal chassis, Gorilla Glass 3 AMOLED screen, nice pixel density. Keyboard is a bit cramped, but has a decent feel and touch typing isn't a chore. The touchpad is EXCELLENT. FAR better than the touchpad on my cheap Asus Windows notebook. It recognizes two fingers for scrolling EVERY TIME, not just some of the time, and has a distinct "click" when you press down to simulate a mouse click. It is extremely lightweight...under 2.5 lbs! This WILL be giving the Macbook Air some competition for those looking for a lightweight, basic computer!
The complaints you may have read about Android apps running sluggishly seems to only apply to the (x86 based) Pro version. What use is a "more powerful" CPU if all of the apps you are running are optimized for RISC architecture? The ARM processor in the "Plus" seems to run ALL of my Android apps just fine, with no lag, even on demanding games like "XCOM"!
I do find that SOMETIMES it's better to just use Chrome than a dedicated app. Facebook is a great example. I dont WANT the app infesting every corner of my device...I can run it just fine in the browser, without any loss of functionality. Marvel Unlimited was another that runs better in chrome than on the dedicated app. With the device in tablet mode and portrait orientation, I would get a "widescreen" view in the app, which did not utilize the entire screen. It works MUCH better through the browser. My banking apps probably work just as good in the browser as well...but I have the apps just to make it convenient for me to access...although I guess a bookmark or two would do the same thing. I am able to run Android versions of MS Office, which was the real kicker for me. I can do everything with the Android versions of these apps that I do on my Windows machine, online or OFFLINE! Bottom line, though, everything that you want to run will run just fine on this...note that the CPU is more powerful than most cell phones.
I find myself using it 50% of the time in tablet mode and 50% in laptop mode. It works very well either way...it's light weight makes it comfortable to hold one handed...reading comics on this is a dream! It's also very nice for reading "regular" books as well. While it doesnt fit in my back pocket like my old 2013 Nexus 7, I will live with a slight decrease in portability for the MUCH larger screen!
If I had one complaint, it's the inclusion of USB-C and the EXCLUSION of regular USB ports. I have to get an adaptor for anything I want to plug into. But that is a pretty minor gripe.
I would HIGHLY recommend this to anyone who is looking for a NICE cheap(ish) laptop! ESPECIALLY if you are sick of Microsoft and Windows! While I AM looking forward to resizable windows in the future, the functionality out of the box is excellent and with the ability to run Android apps, there should be ZERO need for most home users to buy anything else!