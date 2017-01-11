Where can I buy the new NVIDIA Shield Android TV?

As was expected, NVIDIA announced a new version of the Shield Android TV console at CES 2017. While internally all the specs remain untouched from the original Shield, NVIDIA has made some tweaks to the box's look and feel.

The new Shield is roughly 40 percent smaller than the original, and ships with a remote along with a redesigned controller. The new controller has been refined with a slimmer profile and textured joysticks to improve the gaming experience. NVIDIA has also ditched the capacitive touch controls for the back and home buttons and added proper buttons underneath the NVIDIA logo, which will be used for triggering the controller to listen for "OK Google" commands once the software is updated to Android 7.1 with Google Assistant.

Like the original, the new NVIDIA Shield TV box is available with two storage capacity options, priced accordingly — $199 for the 16GB model, and $299 for the 500GB Pro model (which also comes with an SD card). NVIDIA will start shipping the new Shield Android TV on January 17, but you can secure your own today by pre-ordering through one of the retailers below.

Amazon

Amazon was one of the primary places to buy the original NVIDIA Shield console, and they will of course be carrying both the Shield and Shield Pro. Both are available at the previously set prices of $199 for the 16GB model and $299 for the 500GB Pro model, and is eligible for Prime Shipping.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers both the standard NVIDIA Shield and the Shield Pro at the base price with free shipping. You have the option to add 2- or 4-year Geek Squad protection plans to your order — but you'll probably be good to go without it. If you have a Best Buy credit card, you can get take advantage of financing and cash-back rewards options.

Best Buy shipments should begin arriving by January 17.

NVIDIA

If you're the type of person who just prefers to buy your tech from the source, you can also pre-order your Shield from NVIDIA yourself, although there's really no perks included for doing so. But it is an option.

NVIDIA Spot

You'll need an NVIDIA Shield Android TV to process requests from NVIDIA's Spot, the first third-party microphone/speaker peripheral to use Google Assistant, which you'll be able to set up simply by plugging them into wall outlets throughout your home. NVIDIA Spot and the added functionality of Google Assistant will be coming to both the new and original NVIDIA Shield Android TVs later this year.