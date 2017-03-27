The Moto G5 Plus is coming to the U.S. Here's where to get it!

The Moto G5 Plus is probably your best bet for an unlocked smartphone in the U.S. under $250. It's fast, has a great camera, decent software, and many other reasons you may want to pick one up.

If you want to buy a Moto G5 Plus, you can do so beginning March 31 in the U.S.

Which version should you buy?

In the U.S., you can't buy the Moto G5 Plus from a carrier, so you're going to be getting it unlocked at one of the company's many retail partners, or directly from Motorola itself.

The two configurations are identical but for RAM and storage amounts:

The $229.99 version comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The $299.99 version comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

They are otherwise identical.

Moto G5 Plus specs

Buy the Moto G5 Plus from Motorola

Motorola is the main place to buy the Moto G5 Plus in the U.S., since it comes directly from the manufacturer, unlocked and ready to go in two varieties — a 2GB RAM/32GB storage version and a 4GB RAM/64GB storage version — and two colors.

Motorola is also offering low-rate financing, and a 5% discount when you complete your order, bringing the more-expensive model down to $284.99.

Buy the Moto G5 Plus from Amazon

Amazon is another great option for the Moto G5 Plus, largely because it offers the phone in four varieties: the same two models as above, plus Amazon's Prime Exclusive versions, which bring down the price $45 and $60 respectively. In exchange for the discounts (and you must be a Prime member to receive them), you have to deal with Amazon's lockscreen ads and a bunch of pre-installed apps, but that shouldn't be a problem if you're looking for the lowest price on these phones.

Buy the Moto G5 Plus from Best Buy

The Moto G5 Plus from Best Buy is a good deal because it comes with a free Incipio case with each purchase.

The phone is available in either size or color (Lunar Gray or Fine Gold) and is otherwise priced the same as from Motorola — $229.99 or $299.99.

Buy the Moto G5 Plus from B&H

B&H is increasingly becoming a go-to site for buying unlocked phones, and if you live outside of New York or New Jersey the company doesn't collect taxes, which means that you can potentially save a couple of dollars on your purchase.

B&H offers both versions of the Moto G5 Plus — the 32GB and 64GB models — at their standard $229.99/$299.99 prices.

Buy the Moto G5 Plus from Newegg

Newegg is also a reliable place to get your unlocked phones because it offers inexpensive shipping, and free 3-day shipping for Premier members. Newegg isn't giving away any free stuff or discounting the phones, but if you're already a member of the site, it's a good option.

Buy the Moto G5 Plus from an alternative carrier

The Moto G5 Plus doesn't have any official carrier presence in the States, but it will be sold through a few alternative carriers, also known as MVNOs.

Ting and Republic Wireless will all offer the phone when it's available on March 31, and if you're looking to bundle a phone with some service, they may be good options, especially if you want to get it with financing.

