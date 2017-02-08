The sleek and beautiful LG Watch Style is available for an affordable price.

At just $249 and with a size that appeals to a wide range of buyers, the LG Watch Style has the features for success. The final part of the equation is where to buy it — and thankfully, Google has a big partner on board in Best Buy to supplement availability online from the Google Store.

The LG Watch Style doesn't fully go on sale until February 10, but thankfully we have all of the details already. Here's what you need to know.

More: LG Watch Style review

Best Buy

Best Buy will carry all three color combinations for the LG Watch Style, and you can take your pick for $249. If you're looking to buy in-store you may not find all color options right away, so shop online if you have a specific color in mind.

See at Best Buy

Google Store

So long as you're okay buying online, the Google Store is a solid choice for the LG Watch Style. Not only does it offer the same color choices, but you can also buy new MODE swappable bands at the same time to give you extra options right out of the box. You can get leather bands for $59 or silicone ones for $49 to fit in with any occasion — as a reminder, you want the 18 mm band to fit the LG Watch Style.

See watches at the Google Store