At launch you have three places to buy the latest LTE-connected Android Wear watch.

The new LG Watch Sport is here, and Google is giving you three different places to buy it at launch: its own Google Store, as well as AT&T and Verizon.

To simplify things, every LG Watch Sport includes an LTE radio is sold unlocked — meaning you don't have to make up your mind about a carrier decision at the time of buying. That means you can find the retailer that makes the most sense for you, knowing that it won't come back to bite you later.

The LG Watch Sport doesn't actually go on sale until February 10, but we do know where you can buy it and the details for each store. Here's all of the information you need.

Google Store

The Google Store should be your first choice for the LG Watch Sport, so long as you're willing to buy online. Not only does it save you from having to go to a carrier when you're not interested in a data plan, but it also gives you access to a limited edition color combination: a "dark blue" case with a black band. The Google Store will also offer you 12-month zero-interest financing for the $349 smartwatch, if you so desire.

If you do want a data plan later on, you can always go into a Verizon or AT&T store to have it added to your existing plan.

See at the Google Store

Verizon

Going to Verizon you'll have the same silver color choice, but pricing is a tad different. It's putting the price at $379, but will knock $50 off for signing a two-year contract (don't do that, please).

To get an LTE connection on your LG Watch Sport, Verizon charges an extra $5 per month to add it to your existing plan. This includes Verizon's Message+ service that lets you make and receive calls and messages using your primary phone number.

See at Verizon

AT&T

AT&T will charge the same $349 for the LG Watch Sport, but once again you'll be limited to just the silver version.

If you choose to get a data plan for your watch through AT&T, it will set you back $10 per month extra on your existing plan. That includes the carrier's "NumberSync" tech that lets you make and receive calls on the watch using your phone's number.

See at AT&T