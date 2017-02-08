At launch you have three places to buy the latest LTE-connected Android Wear watch.
The new LG Watch Sport is here, and Google is giving you three different places to buy it at launch: its own Google Store, as well as AT&T and Verizon.
To simplify things, every LG Watch Sport includes an LTE radio is sold unlocked — meaning you don't have to make up your mind about a carrier decision at the time of buying. That means you can find the retailer that makes the most sense for you, knowing that it won't come back to bite you later.
The LG Watch Sport doesn't actually go on sale until February 10, but we do know where you can buy it and the details for each store. Here's all of the information you need.
Google Store
The Google Store should be your first choice for the LG Watch Sport, so long as you're willing to buy online. Not only does it save you from having to go to a carrier when you're not interested in a data plan, but it also gives you access to a limited edition color combination: a "dark blue" case with a black band. The Google Store will also offer you 12-month zero-interest financing for the $349 smartwatch, if you so desire.
If you do want a data plan later on, you can always go into a Verizon or AT&T store to have it added to your existing plan.
Verizon
Going to Verizon you'll have the same silver color choice, but pricing is a tad different. It's putting the price at $379, but will knock $50 off for signing a two-year contract (don't do that, please).
To get an LTE connection on your LG Watch Sport, Verizon charges an extra $5 per month to add it to your existing plan. This includes Verizon's Message+ service that lets you make and receive calls and messages using your primary phone number.
AT&T
AT&T will charge the same $349 for the LG Watch Sport, but once again you'll be limited to just the silver version.
If you choose to get a data plan for your watch through AT&T, it will set you back $10 per month extra on your existing plan. That includes the carrier's "NumberSync" tech that lets you make and receive calls on the watch using your phone's number.
Just say no to the contract
To get full uisage of this watch, you will need to add it to your data plan (or does it connect to wifi?)
Say you don't get the 2 year plan with Verizon, you pay $379 vs. $329 and STILL need to pay $5 a month. At $379, that comes out to $499 with 2 years of monthly payments or $449 with a 2 year contract.
With ATT, that is $349 plus $10 a month x 24 months or $240 for a total of $589 for the watch and 2 years of service.
I guess if you know you will stick with the watch, the contract saves you $50 overall. What is the ETF? Couldn't be more than $75.
Okay, I read the other article and it works via wifi and bluetooth. They should have a version without the LTE radio, it would drop the price and allow for OEM bands.
The Canadian Google Store has NO watches for sale of any kind. The entire section is missing.
They're not on the US site either, they don't go on sale until the 10th,
I can't buy it at best buy??
Any word about TMO?
^^^This
I'm seeing mixed messages about whether this will work with other carriers at launch. "Unlocked" doesn't mean much if the watch isn't supported outside of AT&T and Verizon. As for TMO, they rolled out their support for virtual, shared numbers for devices like watches and tablets sometime last year, but I have no clue how any of that is billed. It would be nice to know before taking the plunge.
2 separate articles for where to buy these, honestly who's making the editorial decisions? No, seriously I'm a fan, but 9 fragmented articles on the same subject looks bad.
This can't be used with Fi? Seems like such an oversight....I know Fi isn't crazy popular but the people who use it are Google's customers
I'm wondering how it would work with my Google Voice number as well, AT&T's Number Sync is OK but not what I want, since I never make calls with my SIM's number, I use my GV number. Wonder if there will be an Android Wear GV app.
I'll be the first to go in record to say this watch is butt ugly. And it's look like nothing any man would ware . Make my decision to buy the gear s3 that much more worthy
Why would they not make it Fi compatible?