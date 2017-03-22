The U.S. carriers have kicked off pre-orders for LG's latest ahead of April 7 street date.
Our favorite phone of 2017 so far is now up for pre-order on American shores. The big four U.S. carriers have started taking orders for the LG G6, meaning you can secure yours in time for the April 7 release date. All three are offering a free Google Home, courtesy of LG, if you order your G6 before April 30.
Buy the LG G6 from Verizon
Verizon is offering the G6 for $28 per month with $0 down, or $672 if you're paying the full retail price, in black and platinum colors. Pre-orders are set to ship by March 30.
Buy the LG G6 from AT&T
AT&T has the same two colors available for $24 per month, or $719.99 outright, with pre-orders due to ship between April 4 and 6. Get your G6 on a two-year AT&T Next deal and the carrier will hook you up with an LG Watch Sport for $49.99. (That's in addition to LG's separate promotion for a free Google Home.)
Buy the LG G6 from Sprint
Over on Sprint, it's $29.50 monthly on a 24-month plan, or $299.99 with a 24-month contract. Full retail price is $708, and Sprint is throwing in a free 49-inch LG TV to sweeten the deal — again, on top of that free Google Home.
Buy the LG G6 from T-Mobile
As of March 22, T-Mobile has launched pre-orders for the LG G6. T-Mo's G6 will set you back $650 outright, or 24 payments of $26 after $26 down, with the same free Google Home promotion if you buy before April 30.
Buy the LG G6 from other retailers
Meanwhile B&H Photo has the U.S. unlocked G6 (LG-US997) listed, but without a price or release date.
Picking up a G6? Hit the comments and let us know!
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
Where to buy the LG G6 in the U.S.
"Buy the LG G6 from Sprint ... or $299.99 with a 24-month contract "
Where can I get this contract price ..was told Sprint flushed all the contract pricing in favor only installment plans or Full price retail purchase
Kenny
Get them while they're hot. LG will get about 2 weeks of glory before the S8/S8 arrive. However, it is laden with gifts and a more favorable price. Spec sheet is solid and it checks a box in the mo Ike market that people may want. I love competition and quality devices so good luck LG. I hate you, but good luck.
Overpriced
My company covers my bill and device payments.
I was due an upgrade so I pre-ordered the LG G6 through Sprint. Anyone know when the freebie sign up is active? I can't find it for the TV or Google Home.
Wife and I went into an at&t store and ordered two black G6's. One to upgrade my line and also opened up a new line for our son. She gets the other G6 and he'll get her V10. It's a pretty good deal along with the Google Home. I wish it was about $600-$650 though. I'm going to give LG one more chance on this one. If they let me down, it'll probably be the end for us and LG. If it goes well, we have another son who will be ready for an upgrade around V30 time. So we'll see. Kind of make or break for LG. Either play with the big boys or go sit and play patty cake with Microsoft at the playground.
I gave my dad my LG G3 way back when and it's still running strong. That was the last LG phone I bought. I didn't care for the G4 and G5 all that much. The V series looked intriguing but I have been bouncing between Samsung and iPhone to really give LG a chance....especially with the problems LG has been having. My wife doesn't care what phone she uses as long as it works so when her BT crapped out, I talked her into the G6 so I could get the FREE stuff!! lol. We will see how it goes.
I just pre ordered the Ice Platinum for my wife (on Sprint). As it turns out, Her 4 year old HTC E8's Bluetooth just crapped out today. Did a full reset and her BT will not turn on.....go figure. Soooo, I pre ordered. And YES!! I get the 49 inch TV and google home. So what? She needs a new phone and my daughter gets a new TV to replace her 32 incher.....and I get to either keep or sell Google home. Win-Win.
Have no reason why my comment posted as a reply.....it was supposed to be a standalone comment.
No, it didn't. You're fine.
My opinion (which is worth little) is that it is a nice deal on what should be a solid device.
That's a lot of money for a new phone with 2016 specs. If this had an 835 with 64GB on board, I'd probably buy it. Really like the looks of this phone, but I was hoping for something in the $600 range.
You mean the 821 instead of 835 chip..... Yup, makes the whole thing 2016. You won't even notice the difference.
Hey, if they're going to cheap out on the SOC and on-board storage, it should be a cheaper phone. That's my point. If newer processors don't matter, I may as well get a V20 with an 820 and 64GB for half this price.
They couldn't use the 835 because it's only available to Samsung until after the S8 is launched
I dont care about this phone. My Nexus 6p just died and i just picked up a Nexbit Robin on amazon for $160. Runs quick and has fingerprint sensor and USB C so i can use all my cables. I am waiting to see all the flagships before i jump back in.
I don't think I will buy a new phone yet. My Galaxy S7 is fantastic. I want my next phone to incorporate Bluetooth 5.0
I'm honestly going to just hold onto my paid off LG G4 until it dies, again. I can't justify the extra expense per month. My wife and I just paid off both of our phones with our tax refund last month. It's so nice to have that extra $60 a month in our pockets.
Good for you, you are one smart man.
It will be interesting to see what the unlocked varient will sell for
Yep, that's the only model I'm interested in.
$599 is what I'm guessing, but LG might sell it for $699+
There is no way it's 599 if the carriers range from 650 to 720... I say 649 or 699. At that price though it still may be worth it. Looks solid but don't think it's enough to get me to switch from. My pixel
Just remember t-mobile now has a $25 sim fee. You'll need to ask to have it waived, possibly several times.
I must be lucky, I've never had a SIM fee. And normally the SIM is already in the box. Even when I've preordered.
On new phones that come from t-mobile sim card is always in it. I've been lucky also the last 2 phones and most times you can get them to waive the fee. Their just getting stricter on it.
Tempted, but I want to see what the S8 is like first. Going to hold onto my S7 for a while.
Your S7 should be good for another 2-3 years.
Careful if you opt for the AT&T deal with the $50 watch. The Fine Print specifically says you MUST also sign up for a Data Plan for the watch for an extra $10/month. So in two years you would have paid $290. Seems better to just buy the watch on your own separately and stick to Wifi.
Agreed.
Should've waited for 835 honestly
Do you really think that the 835 will make any difference from the 821 in day to day usage, not one bit, you are still buying the marketing garbage from these chip manufacturers, heck my Nexus5X and Nexus 6 runs smoother than the S7 which has the 821, the S7 does not run any better than the older 805 or the 808, and battery usage is the same, not any better with the 821. This is how these manufacturers get you to go out and burn your money on the suposent latest and greatest, and I am using my Nexus5X to post this.
The S7 has the 820, not the 821. The 821 was supposedly 20-30% better at lower battery consumption that the 820.
Same ****, it's the same chip just slightly overclocked.
LMAO, you are buying the manufacturers advertising nonsense, apparently you did not read or comprehend my initial post.
May be..I haven't used a device with the SD82x but my Exynos S7 definitely gets better battery than the MXPE which used to barely make 3 hours of SOT. Again YMMV.
My ZteMaxPro runs better than your worthless Nexus 5 and Nexus 6 all day long.
Who cares.
Plus one for this comment. Yea who cares. Use your phone and be happy.
I am guessing you have never used the Nexus 6 for more than a couple days. Performance is terrible unless you unencrypt it. I have wanted to throw mine out the window on many occasions. It works great now though. Removing forced encryption really helped. It is so smooth.
Wonder what defects this LG phone will become infamous for?
Why so negative? Couldn't be worse than the Note 7. Maybe there won't be any issues with it at all. I've never had any issues with my G5. The o ly thing I don't like about it is that it feels cheaply made in the hand.
Anyway, the next phone I buy will be the one I keep for 2 years or more simply because not only am I tired of car payments, I'm sick of having phone payments too. It's annoying. So my decision is going to depend on the S8 announcement. It needs to have something that makes up for the lack of dual cameras on the back.
Im also interested in the Note 8 but I'm not paying close to $1,000 for a phone. Not happening.
The LG G6 so far has gotten great reviews. I'm excited to see it in person and pretty sure that it's the device I'm picking up next. HTC is taking too long with their announcement. I need to get rid of this G5. Dont care for it at all. Feels like the most cheaply made device in history.
The G6 is the Government cheese handset. The only way they can or will get sales for that useless flop is giving away freebies.
And like typical fools all the low budget bargain basement group discount buyers flock to the freebies.
Guess you feel better buying an inferior product cause you need freebies from useless Google or you just like last year's tech in a glass body from 2015.
I've been their done that years ago. Enjoy inferiority with the G6 it's going nowhere in 2017.
Its just a phone that you won't be buying. Relax....its not that serious!
What is sad is that he copy/pastes this same comment on other sites.
I admit that I am ignorant about "Government cheese" is.
Government has excess of cheese. So most American restaurants use cheese on most of their food. Which uses the most cheeses and also get free tax cuts for using said cheese. That's what he means. Which is also why Americans are more obese than other parts of the world even as kids.
Anyways this trump+ Hillary troll please don't post anything unless it adds to the conversation or you make money off it.
Thanks
If you have no understanding of technology, why do you make comments?
Lol it trolls so hard! It must need attention.