Huawei's latest flagship phone is available to pre-order in the UK!

The P10 is Huawei's best mainstream flagship yet, available in 5.1- and 5.5-inch flavors. It packs Huawei's latest Kirin 960 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (in the P10 Plus), and the company's best Leica-branded camera yet. (Check out our review for more on what's great — and not so great — about the phones.) The street date for all P10 models in the UK is March 31, but we're already seeing pre-order links cropping up at some of the major operators.

Huawei P10

EE has the P10 in black and silver, with plans starting at £40.99 per month for a 5GB/60Mbps data bucket. For EE's fastest speeds, you'll need to step up to the £45.99 per month, 15GB plan.

Vodafone has a wide range of plans going all the way up to 30GB at the high end, which will set you back £48 per month, with a £10 upfront charge for the phone. That's bundled with unlimited calls and texts, 4GB of roaming data, and a free Spotify, Sky Sports Mobile or NowTV subscription. A similar deal at £42 gets you all of the above, but with 24GB of UK data and 2GB roaming.

Carphone Warehouse is offering the P10 in black and gold, and right now it's the only outlet listing a SIM-free price for the P10 — £569.99. As always, Carphone has a wide range of plans across various operators; in the case of the P10, it's Vodafone, EE and O2. The cheapest price plans for an almost-free P10 include a £48 per month, 10GB deal on O2 (£29.99 upfront).

O2 and Three will also be ranging the Huawei P10, but don't have pre-order pages live just yet.

Huawei P10 Plus

The bigger, beefier P10 Plus will be offered on EE, Vodafone, Three and Carphone Warehouse. It's listed as "coming soon" at EE, but the other operators don't have it listed at present. The UK will be getting the P10 Plus with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, with a SIM-free price of £649.99.

