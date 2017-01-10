Where do I buy the Huawei Mate 9 in the U.S.?

Huawei's Mate 9 is big, powerful and, at $599, incredible value. While it may be too big for some, its entry into the U.S. market heralds a turning point for the Chinese company, which is competing extremely well with Samsung and Apple for global smartphone market share.

Unfortunately, Huawei still has roadblocks to overcome before it can sell its phones at U.S. carriers, but in the meantime it has launched the Mate 9 at several well-known and accessible online retailers.

Jet.com

The Huawei Mate 9 is available at Jet.com for $599.99, the standard price for the device. But Jet.com offers a way to save money by opting out of free returns, paying by debit, or both. With both of those options ticked, the phone drops to $584.48, and goes even cheaper if you purchase more than one. Jet.com is our pick for the best place to buy the Mate 9.

See at Jet.com

Amazon

Amazon is usually the gold standard for products like this, and the Mate 9 fits right into the retailer's lineup. Available for $599.99 from Amazon in either Moonlight Silver or Space Gray, the phone comes with a U.S. warranty and is eligible for Prime Shipping.

See at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Huawei Mate 9 at its standard $599.99 price with free 2-day shipping and a price match guarantee. Pretty standard stuff, but you can get decent financing and some cash-back rewards options with the right credit card, and you know that Best Buy has enough stores to make it easy to return the phone in case of problems.

See at Best Buy

Newegg

Newegg is selling the Huawei Mate 9 in both colors, white and silver, for $599.99, and each unit comes with a free Huawei-branded selfie stick, if you're into that sort of things. Newegg has a great reputation for efficient delivery and easy returns, and has a Premier membership program that, like Amazon, offers free shipping and no restocking fee.

See at Newegg

B&H Photo Video

The New York-based B&H Photo Video is well-known for stocking hard-to-get products, and Huawei's Mate 9 is available and ready to ship. The company doesn't collect tax outside of New York State, which can help you save a few dollars in the process. Like the other vendors, B&H also stocks both colors of the Mate 9, and offers same-day shipping.

Canadians also benefit from B&H Photo Video, as it is the only one of the retailers listed to ship to Canada — free after $99.

See at B&H Photo Video