HTC U11 in the U.S.: where, when and for how much.

HTC's relationships with the U.S. carriers have weakened, and with the launch of its 2017 flagship the U11 it has just one carrier on board. The HTC U11 is exclusive to Sprint at launch, going up for pre-order immediately online with a proper release on June 9. The pricing from Sprint is set at $0 down and $29 per month for two years, or a total price of $696. Sprint will be offering the U11 in black and blue colors, at least at launch.

Thankfully, you are only stuck going to Sprint if you want to buy the phone directly from your operator. HTC will also be selling the U11 unlocked on Amazon and HTC.com, continuing an excellent trend of selling directly to consumers who want to bypass the carriers. It's available immediately for pre-order from both storefronts for $649, with an additional color choice of silver alongside black and blue. Unlocked models don't have a specific shipping date, but we know they will ship in June.

More: HTC U11 specs

The unlocked model won't necessarily support all of the niche carrier-specific network enhancements, but it is designed to be used on all four major U.S. carriers — just pop in your SIM and go. The U.S. unlocked model also has the advantage of not being loaded with any carrier-imposed software, and will theoretically be in a better position to receive software updates as a result.

Strongly consider just buying unlocked this time around.

No matter where you buy it, the U11 in the U.S. is the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage — we won't have access to the relatively rare 6GB RAM / 128GB storage version. Details on the stunning red and white color models are a bit foggier: we know those colors won't be available in the U.S. at launch, but no information is available on whether they'll come stateside in the future or not.

If you do choose to go with Sprint, you'll get a nice little incentive when pre-ordering before June 8. Early pre-orders will receive two Amazon Echo Dots for free, presumably to promote the fact that the U11 will soon have Amazon Alexa built in as an assistant option. That's a nice $99 value for those who are already planning to stick with Sprint as their carrier.