The Galaxy S8 will be available in Canada on April 21, and because it's one of the most anticipated devices of the year, it will be widely available across the country.

The phone comes in two sizes, the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, with about $80 difference between them.

Samsung is selling both models of the Galaxy S8 directly from its website and in its Samsung Experience stores. The Galaxy S8 itself will be available outright for $1035, while the larger Galaxy S8+ will go for $1115. These are the full retail unsubsidized prices, and will come with a free Gear VR + controller bundle if pre-ordered before April 20.

The phones are available in Midnight Black or Orchid Grey.

The Galaxy S8 will be available at Rogers starting at $249 on a 2-year Premium+ Tab plan and $489 on a standard Premium Tab plan. It is $1035 outright, which is the standard amount charged by Samsung. The Galaxy S8+ goes for $319 on a 2-year Premium+ Tab plan and $559 on a Premium Tab plan. It matches Samsung at $1115 outright. It's available in Midnight Black and Orchid Grey and pre-orders will come with a free Gear VR + controller, and six months of Spotify Premium.

Telus is selling the Galaxy S8 for $250 on a 2-year contract with a minimum $90 monthly plan, or $490 with an $80 plan. The Galaxy S8+ goes for $320 on a 2-year contract with a minimum $90 plan, and $560 with an $80 plan. The company plans to give away a free Gear VR and controller with all pre-orders, and will actually begin shipping the phone four days earlier than other carriers, on April 17.

Bell is selling the Galaxy S8 for $289.99 on a 2-year plan with a minimum 5GB plan per account, and $489.99 with a minimum 1GB plan per account. It's also $1034.99 outright. The Galaxy S8+ is $359.99 and $559.99 respectively for the same minimums, plus $1114.99 outright. Like the other carriers, those who pre-order get a free Gear VR and controller, and the company is shipping as early as April 18.

Videotron is selling the Galaxy S8 for $279.95 on a 2-year $90 monthly plan, or $379.95 on a 2-year $80 monthly plan. It is $1029.95 outright, which saves $5 from the retail price elsewhere. The Galaxy S8+ goes for $349.95, $449.95 and $1119.95, respectively for the same minimums. Shipments start on August 17 as well, and those who pre-order — you guessed it — get a Gear VR and controller.

The Galaxy S8 on Virgin Mobile goes for a bit more than the other carriers because it is less subsidized; it is $489.99 on a Platinum plan, and $1034.95 outright. The Galaxy S8+ is nowhere in sight on Virgin's webpage at this point. The GS8 comes with a Gear VR and controller, too.

Koodo is selling the Galaxy S8 for $490 on a 2-year contract and $994 outright, the cheapest of all the carriers. The Galaxy S8+ goes for $560 on a 2-year contract, and $1064 outright, also the cheapest of all the carriers. Those who pre-order get a free Gear VR and controller.

SaskTel is selling the Galaxy S8 for $249.99, plus $10 per month Plus Pricing, or $449.99, on a 2-year contract. The Galaxy S8+ goes for $319.99 with the same criteria. Everyone that pre-orders gets a free Gear VR and controller, too.

The Galaxy S8 is not yet available for pre-order from Fido.

The Galaxy S8 is not yet available for pre-order from MTS.

Freedom Mobile has not yet made the Galaxy S8 available for pre-order.