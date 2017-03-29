Here's how, when and where you'll be able to buy Samsung's latest phones.
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are going up for pre-order starting March 30, which precedes a full release on April 21 in stores and online. With the three week lag time that means you'll have a little while to decide what size and color you want, but also lock in your order early so you can get it as soon as possible without hunting one down in store.
Here are the details when it comes to online and in-store availability of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Note: This story is being constantly updated with new information.
U.S. carriers
All of the U.S. carriers will be offering both the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which come with 64GB of storage and will be available in three different colors — black, orchid grey and silver. As is always the case you may run into stock shortages finding a specific model in a specific color in the first few weeks, but as of now we aren't aware of any all-out exclusives that will keep one color tied to a specific carrier.
- Verizon Wireless starting on March 30 — $720 for Galaxy S8 / $840 for Galaxy S8+
- AT&T starting March 30 — $725 for Galaxy S8 / $825 for Galaxy S8+
- T-Mobile starting March 30 at 12:01 a.m. ET — $750 for Galaxy S8 / $850 for Galaxy S8+
- Sprint starts pre-orders on March 30
- MetroPCS will have sales on April 21 — $729 for Galaxy S8 / no details for Galaxy S8+
- Cricket Wireless
- Straight Talk Wireless
- US Cellular
Retailers
You can expect big retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target to sell the Galaxy S8 and S8+ tied to a carrier with many of the same perks as the carriers offer directly. Historically these retailers have offered slight discounts in the form of gift cards or accessory incentives, so take a look to see which one is offering the best deal.
- Best Buy
- Target
- Walmart
- Carphone Warehouse
U.S. unlocked
We don't yet have any word from Samsung on availability of a U.S. unlocked variant of the Galaxy S8. If you'll recall back to last year, the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7 came out months after the carrier release, and subsequently lagged well behind in terms of updates. So it isn't clear what Samsung will choose to do this time around.
- ShopSamsung
Reader comments
Preordering it this weekend
Price is the million dollar question. If it's over $700 on T-Mobile, I'm going with the LG G6 with Google Home promo.
750 and 850 respectively.
For T-Mobile, figure in the additional $99.99 for the AKG headphones and 256GB microSD card offer, and taxes, you're looking at $1,000+ for the S8+.... Damm...
The AKG headphones come with the device.
He's talking about the premium ones, not the included in-ear ones.
Yep 👍🏽
do u know if at the launch day, unlocked versions will be available?
No coral blue in the U.S?
So where are the other colours going that they showed?
I get my VZW LG G6 tomorrow. 30 day return policy with no restock fee. I'll test it for a couple weeks and decide if I want to keep it. Tough for me to go with Sammy again, but might if G6 isn't what I thought.
Damn that down payment of 130 has me looking at the smaller version. But i can aee a lot of people getting the smaller version because of the lower down payment.
Bring on the Note 8.
I thought the most anticipated phone of the year was the BlackBerry Keyone?
T-mobile taking pre-orders later tonight EST
9:00 P.M. EST.
Thats 12am est its 9pm Pacific
Does anyone know if the pre-order includes Unlocked s8 or s8+?