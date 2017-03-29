Here's how, when and where you'll be able to buy Samsung's latest phones.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are going up for pre-order starting March 30, which precedes a full release on April 21 in stores and online. With the three week lag time that means you'll have a little while to decide what size and color you want, but also lock in your order early so you can get it as soon as possible without hunting one down in store.

Here are the details when it comes to online and in-store availability of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

U.S. carriers

All of the U.S. carriers will be offering both the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which come with 64GB of storage and will be available in three different colors — black, orchid grey and silver. As is always the case you may run into stock shortages finding a specific model in a specific color in the first few weeks, but as of now we aren't aware of any all-out exclusives that will keep one color tied to a specific carrier.

Retailers

You can expect big retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target to sell the Galaxy S8 and S8+ tied to a carrier with many of the same perks as the carriers offer directly. Historically these retailers have offered slight discounts in the form of gift cards or accessory incentives, so take a look to see which one is offering the best deal.

U.S. unlocked

We don't yet have any word from Samsung on availability of a U.S. unlocked variant of the Galaxy S8. If you'll recall back to last year, the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7 came out months after the carrier release, and subsequently lagged well behind in terms of updates. So it isn't clear what Samsung will choose to do this time around.