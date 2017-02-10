Two-step verification comes to 1.2 billion WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp introduced two-step verification for beta users back in November, and the messaging platform is now rolling out the feature to all 1.2 billion users starting today. The feature brings an added layer of security to the service, and allows you to secure your account with a six-digit passcode.

How to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp

You can set up two-step verification by heading to Settings -> Account -> Two-step verification -> Enable. Once you set up the passcode, WhatsApp will send you periodic reminders to ensure you don't forget it. There's also the option of adding an email address that can be used to reset the passcode.