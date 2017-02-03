One of the best Android phones of the past year is getting its biggest software update yet. Android 7.0 Nougat for the Samsung Galaxy S7 overhauls the phone's UI, and adds new features which offer some hints at the direction in which Samsung is heading for the Galaxy S8. A new, lighter UI is joined by a revamped Settings app, redesigned quick settings and a host of other useful features.

Whether you're just getting started with Nougat on your GS7, or you're still waiting on the update, we've got a full rundown of what's new in the latest firmware in our video feature.