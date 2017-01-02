I promised myself I'd pack less in 2017.

I'm pretty terrible about overpacking, especially when it comes to work trips. But that's because I like to travel with all the comforts of home, like my favorite blanket, a travel kettle, a yoga mat, and a giant bag of instant coffee.

Of course, I equip myself with the proper devices to get the job done, too. CES is not a major smartphone show, so I get to have a little more fun with what I pack for the journey.

Here's what I'll be bringing with me to Las Vegas this year.

The bag: Timbuk2 Classic Messenger

I love this bag so much. I've had it for about five years and it's been with me all over the world. This well-loved Timbuk2 Classic Messenger can fit all sorts of things I'd need out on the road, including a few smartphones, a battery pack, all the cords and adapters I need, an extra shirt, a small makeup bag, and the case for my Snapchat Spectacles. Also, not only does this bag have a lifetime warranty, but you can customize the Classic Messenger in a variety of colors, patterns, and materials. I love having a one-of-a-kind piece of kit.

See at Timbuk2

Also inside: Timbuk2 Snoop Camera Insert

Andrew Martonik and I clearly shop from the same place. I don't carry as much gear as he does — just a humble Canon SL1 and a 40mm pancake lens — but I like this little insert because it has ample padding for extra gear. I can usually stuff two other phones on one side and the Gear 360 on the other.

See at Amazon

And finally: Snapchat Spectacles

I'm going to be pummeling the Android Central Snapchat and Instagram accounts with content I record with my Snapchat Spectacles. These things are ridiculous and I paid way too much for them on Ebay, but at least now I have a story to tell — that I was a sucker for Spectacles.

The Spectacles are exactly the type of thing you'd wear to CES because it's the type of trade show where you don't have time to fumble around looking for the smartphone in your bag. Instead, you can simply press a button to start recording up to 30 seconds of video. There's even a nice LED indicator on the outside to let people around you know what you're up to.

Also, they block the sun.

See at Ebay

The phone: Pixel XL

I like wielding a big phone. It means I always have a large enough screen to read, tap notes, and respond to emails and Slacks and Hangouts and text messages and — you get the gist. I also love the Pixel XL for its looks — CES is a dog and pony show after all, and I'm merely showing off a powerful little "get 'er done" tool. Mine is really blue and I think it looks pretty neat paired with this cheapo phone case I purchased from the depths of AliExpress.

The 12-megapixel camera on the Pixel XL also makes it a reliable point-and-snap device. It produces fabulous low light shots and backs them up immediately to Google Photos, and with Assistant built into the software I can easily conjure up the power of Google as I'm walking to my next meeting.

See at Google Store

The other phone: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Before the Pixel arrived, the Galaxy S7 edge was my smartphone of choice. It boasts a 12-megapixel camera with impressive low-light performance, enduring battery life, and water resistance. Granted, there isn't much water in Las Vegas, but I like knowing this fancy little phone can go into the water with me if I need it to.

This is the phone I'll be using to make social content on the CES show floor, so anything you see at Android Central's social accounts will be recorded with the S7 edge's camera hardware.

See at Amazon

The makeup bag

Yes, I carry a makeup bag with me when I'm on the job. My little Sephora freebie bag typically carries some blush, a little concealer, and a lipstick to keep my face fresh throughout the day. But I also carry bandages, hand sanitizer, hair ties, and anything else that a pal or colleague might need while we're out on the show floor.

If you need something, come find me. I probably have it.

Also inside: Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask

People, this stuff is amazing. I wear it all day and all night and it keeps my lips moisturized through even the harshest weather. Dudes can wear this, too, if they buy it in the plain version. It's the kind of lip moisturizer that won't add sheen either, so you don't have to worry about sporting glossy lips.

See at Sephora

The in-room amenity: Humidifier

My Californian constitution is weak. This giant humidifier is typically my go-to when I've got a cold, but I make room for it in my suitcase so that I'm not waking up in pain during the week of CES. I have a smaller one that I'll typically travel with on other trips, but I bring this gigantic one with me anytime I'm going to Vegas.

See at Amazon