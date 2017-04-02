The Galaxy S8 is fresh and new, but is saddled with the baggage of the Note 7.
Lithium-ion and Lithium-polymer batteries can fail, and when they do, they often do so catastrophically. This was the crux of the Galaxy Note 7 saga: phones didn't just stop working or even puff a little smoke, they caught on fire and damaged property and harmed people. The new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have the same type of batteries in them as the Galaxy Note 7 did — a different design, and with dramatically more quality control checks for sure, but the same basic battery technology.
The problem for Samsung is that the Note 7 has not been completely forgotten.
And just like we've seen for years, some very small percentage of any given phone model — even prestigious brands like Samsung and Apple — will have instances of battery failures. That's unfortunately expected, and a good reminder for everyone that you shouldn't consider these devices entirely failproof — they can be dangerous if not designed and managed properly. The problem for Samsung, of course, is that the Note 7 has not been completely washed from our collective minds. The instances of "Note 7" written in articles about the newly announced Galaxy S8 are inescapable, and average consumers still make that association.
So even though the Galaxy S8's battery design is dramatically improved, and the quality control standards have been beefed up, there is bound to be a battery failure at some point — there's a good chance it would be completely unrelated to Samsung's technology, like a physically damaged device, a bad charger or a combination of outside factors. But unlike the dozens of instances that happen every year with other phones, a new Galaxy phone catching on fire will unfortunately be headline news once again, even though no physical components carried over from the Note 7 to the Galaxy S8.
A Galaxy S8 will catch fire — the question is how people react.
The question for me is how responsible news outlets handle the information, and how Samsung reacts to the situation. At the start of the Galaxy Note 7's battery fiasco, it was a rational response to say "well, these lithium batteries can fail, that's not surprising" and give Samsung the benefit of the doubt for having sourced high-quality batteries until it was proved otherwise (which it eventually was). The issue now is that second part isn't a given — Samsung can't prove that its batteries won't catch fire ... because the only way it can do that now is to have something not happen. It has to ship tens of millions of Galaxy S8s and then wait for the public to regain whatever trust was lost.
There will be overreactions from some if this situation plays out as expected. Overreaction isn't warranted, I don't think, but skepticism certainly is.
Now for some quick hits on the week that was:
- As for the Galaxy S8 as a whole, I think it looks great and has the features required to be a big hit.
- Also, as we agreed on our Galaxy S8 special edition podcast, the Galaxy S8 is the model to get — very few will need the extra screen and cost of the GS8+.
- Just as I wrote in regards to the Note 7, you shouldn't be worried about the curved screens — they're very subtle.
- After a whole month with the LG G6, I'm still super happy with it; and still just absolutely loving the dual cameras.
- In my general quest to go all USB-C, I'm still in need of a battery pack that does USB-C right. Only a couple exist, and most seem to be funky and not fully compliant.
And with that, I'm off on a vacation for the next two weeks. My goal, of course, is to make everyone jealous via posts on social media.
-Andrew
What will we do when the first Galaxy S8 catches on fire?
God I miss my Note 7 :(
Well, we'd have to treat it with some skepticism as well.
Ok, I'll bite: do you actually think any number of S8s will catch fire? Dontcha suppose Samsung is now kinda paranoid about putting another burner on the market?
It will. No matter how much safety inspections, if they sell 50-100m units, even with a 0.001% failure rate, that's still hundreds of units. No company in the world can guarantee a 0% failure rate on their components. The question is how bias will the media/public take it.
You can't change physics with paranoia.
Like the article mentioned, some fire instances happen because of non oem charger, damage to the phone or some extenuating circumstance caused by the user.
My point here is no matter what Samsung does, one will have a battery failure because of the general physics of how these batteries work and how many they'll make. There's no way to have 100% safety rate with Lithium-based batteries today.
So the question is how the media will handle it, what the general buying public will think and how Samsung works to mitigate damage.
It will depend on how long it take to happen. If one or more happen in the first week then expect trouble for Samsung.
But yeah, Samsung is in the the media cross-hairs. One fire out of a gazillion phones will probably kill them.
Everyone should watch that recent PBS documentary on batteries. There is a section on Li-ion fires.
The more important section is on energy storage for solar and wind.
Pixel 2 all the way.... The 170+ day wait to get Nougat for my 7 Edge kind of sealed my decision.
I call the phones that Samsung makes - flash bangs - anyway... They're in a mad rush to get them out and then - they're done with them...
Sadly that seems the case. Samsung is just awful at updating.
My wife and I have T-Mobile S7 and S7E and both have Nougat and are on the March security update. How much faster do they need to be?
Go out and buy the S9 next year.
I'll do what I did when I had to deal with the Note 7 fiasco twice: I'll trade it in for an iPhone.
"The question for me is how responsible news outlets handle the information..."
My own question is how responsible bloggers hype stuff that hasn't happened as clickbait.
If my S8 (arriving April 21st) catches fire, Samsung is done as a company. Do you think they aren't aware of that? They're also aware they're at the mercy of a tech press that is salivating at the thought of it enough that they'll write "what happen when" instead of "what happens if."
Problem is, it is a when, not an if.
That's nothing against Samsung, I'm sure they've done a lot to improve battery safety. But it still contains a lithium cell, and lithium cells want to catch fire.
With the numbers Samsung move, the chances that not one unit will malfunction and burn itself out are incredibly slim.
I don't think it will catch 🔥 because of all the extra millions of dollars Samsung has invested to make sure it doesn't!
Wow, is this an Android site or are you jack offs just being instigators, hoping something will happen?
Something is going to happen, it's a given when batteries. The question is when and how badly.
They are just preparing to hop on the bandwagon clicks if one catches fire and they claim "every samsung will catch fire" followed by an article saying samsung devices are safe followed by at least 2-3 more articles about samsung. They are just trying to cash in on the potential clicks.
Have a little more faith that not a single galaxy device will blow up. :D That 8-point check should guarantee this.
Ordered my s8. The Note 7 had a design flaw. Not enough room was left for battery expansion. Samsung knows this could break them as a cell phone manufacturer.
Well, the battery itself was mainly to blame.
The first one had a fault on its electrodes, which were bent, apparently.
The second one was much worse, with lots of quality issues ranging from lack of insulative tape on some to even welding defects which caused internal shorts. I can only think that due to the rapid increase in demand, these batteries were churned out at a much faster rate than usual, which could explain the higher-rate of defects.
No reason to trade in my 6P. Nexus/Pixel is the only way to fly.
I have no fear they have been making phones for years and years that haven't blown up. So I pre-ordered my S8+ and can't wait to get it!
Andrew your trash for publishing such a piece. An Android site hoping for an Android product to fail in such a way you deserve nothing more but for Phil to fire you for your journalistic garbage you should be Cnets next star writer (sarcasm)
What part of this ever indicates that I'm hoping that an Android product will fail? I'm simply pointing out that no battery manufacturing process can create batteries that are 100% failproof, and just like any other product you're bound to have a failure. Normally this isn't made a big deal, but as you know Samsung has a bit of an issue with batteries as of late, and everyone has the microscope on the company as a result.
Feel free to use the phone for more than one week and let's find out.
Highly doubt it will catch on fire. I'm sure they took a look at everything
I am sure there will be atleast one of someone doing it on purpose. With that being said, every phone with a battery will have some with issues. I mean even the iphone is not immune to catching on fire. Unless it is widespread like the note 7, I do not see a huge issue.
I think this is bit of an inappropriate article and click bait. If phones went around catching on fire all of the time it would a) be on the news all the time, or b) not be as big of a deal. Let's not make people think about a phone that hasn't even been released yet catching on fire. We got it. The note 7 had issues. Let's move on and deal with it if it becomes an issue.
It's an editorial. It can be about whatever the author wants it to be.
My point is that every type of phone has less than 100% quality control, so something WILL happen eventually. These batteries are dangerous and no matter how "safe" they are they're bound to have at least one issue when you sells tens of millions. NORMALLY this wouldn't be a problem, but as I explain (and everyone knows) Samsung has a bit of a focus on it — so if there is ANY battery issue, it will be unnecessarily amplified at first.
I'm simply discussing what will happen when that eventually takes place.
Might be prudent to see how the first ones do if you can wait, before purchasing the S8. Early adopters shouldn't be too upset if their phones catch on fire due to the prior history of the Note 7s. Should be making the purchases with eyes wide open.
I think it'll depend on the numbers. If it's just a handful then I doubt it'll be an issue. People forget easy. But if it's another Note 7 fiasco then, well... Poor Samsung.