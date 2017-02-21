T-Mobile's Digits brings phone calls and texts into the 21st century, but at a time when people care little about those things, will it make a difference?
T-Mobile has unveiled a new service called Digits, making phone numbers less reliant on a SIM card, and expanding the simple phone number into the smartphone age.
But for all of its big talk, Digits is a bit confusing, so let's break it down.
What is Digits?
At its core, Digits is T-Mobile's way of utilizing its new IMS (IP Media Subsystem) backend to dynamically direct calls to any device, or store multiple numbers on a single device.
Basically, without the technical mumbo jumbo, it's a way to free the phone number from its legacy place, and to utilize the flexibility data-based nature of Voice over LTE and Voice of Wi-Fi to allow a call to take place, or to be received, in the most convenient place. This is very similar to Google Voice, and to many other Voice over IP services like Viber and Skype, but T-Mobile has one major advantage: it owns the network, and it distributes the phones.
So what can Digits really do for me?
Provided you're on one of T-Mobile's compatible postpaid plans (yes, this is yet another way for T-Mobile to upsell you), Digits can make it easier to manage phone calls in the increasingly inevitable situation you have multiple devices.
The basic idea is that if you receive a call on your traditional T-Mobile number, your phone should ring, along with any device — another phone, a computer, a tablet, even a connected smartwatch — at the same time. You can also make calls from any of those same devices without your phone nearby, and without the need to have a SIM card.
A secondary but for many people equally important feature is the ability to have more than one number available on a single device. So instead of having separate personal and work phones, you can have a single smartphone make and receive calls from two or more numbers.
This sounds a lot like Google Voice
Yes, it does. The major difference here is that T-Mobile is committing to a couple of things that even Google, which creates both Android and Google Voice, can't do:
- It is integrating Digits directly into the Android phones it sells, working with manufacturers like Samsung to seamlessly add Digits support into devices like the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7 and Gear S3.
- It is making it easy to do so-called "SIM replication," which allows you to duplicate a phone number onto a second device, such as another smartphone or a connected smartwatch.
This is in addition to the Google Voice-like Digits app that's available for Android and iOS, to make and receive calls and texts from any device, anywhere. There's also a Digits portal on the web for people who sit in front of a computer all day and want to be able to initiate communications that way. And because the app is available natively and through an app, devices with SIM cards from AT&T, Verizon or Sprint — any carrier, really — can access Digits messages. If you lose your phone, for instance, you can download the Digits app onto a friend's device and make and receive calls and texts from there, too.
Like many cross-platform messaging services, call logs and messages also sync in real-time between devices, which is a huge boon to productivity if you don't always have your phone in front of you.
It's tailor-made for Android
Android is the only platform on which T-Mobile can rely to help Digits grow.
Digits is a cross-platform play, sure, but it is tailor-made for Android. Not only does iOS have its own cross-device communications protocol in iMessage, which may mess with Digits' ability to route texts, but Apple doesn't allow for any system-level alterations, rendering one of Digits' primary use cases moot.
Indeed, Android is the only platform on which T-Mobile can rely to help Digits proliferate, but by potentially limiting half of the population to merely an app-based experience, it is almost immediately cut off at the proverbial knees. Still, Digits has a five-device limit, and can easily be tuned to be used on an iPhone or iPad, especially since as of iOS 10 VoIP apps can take over the lock screen like a regular dialer.
The best Digits experience will always be on Android, and initially is only natively available on the Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge +, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge or Note 5 purchased through T-Mobile.
So should I sign up?
Digits, while free during the beta period, won't be afterwards, and T-Mobile isn't saying how much it will cost.
Digits is an intriguing product, and an example of what it looks like when a carrier turns next-generation core technology like IMS and HLR (which works to virtualize SIM data on the core network) into something that is truly compelling to consumers.
There are a couple of caveats, though: Digits, while free during the beta period, will not be afterwards, and T-Mobile isn't saying how much it will cost. It's likely going to be just a few dollars per month, but users already need to have one of the carrier's postpaid plans such as T-Mobile One or Simple Choice. And only the primary account holder can actually sign up for a second line in order to carry two on a single device; secondary users can merely share their existing number across multiple devices.
During the beta period, which is indeterminate but should go into next year, T-Mobile will ask users to provide feedback on the service. This is a complicated thing, despite its upfront simplicity, and bugs will need to be worked out.
In the long run, though, Digits is coming to market at a time when the phone number is likely the least important aspect of a smartphone user's experience. Data, and the avenues to the internet it provides, is the backbone of the mobile experience. Phone calls and rich texts sent over a carrier network, even one as advanced as T-Mobile's, still feel somewhat anachronistic.
Nonetheless, the Digits beta seems like a great option for T-Mobile users running select Samsung phones on Android, and we look forward to trying it out!
Reader comments
What is T-Mobile Digits and why do I want it?
T-Mobile isn't offering free numbers like Google voice. You'll be adding a line (and there will be a charge) if you decide to get another number. Secondly, since it's a line with a real SIM, calls will come through on your other device via the SIM card (cellular radio) . On another note, if you decide to use that new number on just one device (multiple line on one device) you'll need to be using a Galaxy S7/S7E, since the multi line option is built into those devices. You'll also need to associate that new line with your primary line using the same email address (you can do this in your myT-Mobile page).
I watched the video. They do a great job in differentiating this service from the likes of Skype or other VOIP services which use your data to relay the call. However, the video is misleading.
"Digits uses a circuit switch or VoLTE calling connection every time you call from our network"
"you get clear sounding HD calls....This is freeing your phone # and adding your tmobile # to all of your devices"
They emphasize that your calls are made over VoLTE with carrier grade quality with highest priority over all other traffic, allowing you to seamlessly move from one cell phone tower location to another. But this is impossible to implement because if someone calls your number causing all of your devices to ring and you decide to take the call on your WIFI only tablet, the call automatically becomes a VOIP call rather than a VoLTE call. Obviously if you leave the range of your WIFI signal the call will be dropped. The only way for you to maintain a VoLTE call is if you answer the call on your primary phone that has the SIM card based on your cell phone account in which case is no different than if you didn't have the Digits plan. Simply put, utilizing the Digits plan implies that you're using a non-Sim device to take or receive a call which will NEVER be handled via VoLTE. Here's where things get murky. If you have the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier w/3G radio, you probably already pay the add-on fee for that device. Will the Digits plan make paying for the add-on moot? If it does, will the call still be put through the GS3's 3g radio even without having its own number or will it only go via bluetooth/WIFI? Given that Digits will ultimately be subscription based it should eliminate the need for the separate wearable 3g add-on.
The 2nd feature of Digits is the ability to get additional numbers from Tmobile that ring to your main phone. I suppose this is cool IF you don't have to pay for each additional number as if they were traditional additional lines for other users on your account. So this begs the question, if I am a post-paid customer with a single line account & I subscribe to Digits to get another number and decide to have that number ring to my "other" device which is another cellphone (not subscribed to any carrier), will the calls ring on that device only if it's connected to WIFI or will the call come through its cellular radio? If it comes through cellular, will this cost less than if I just got an additional line for a family member who has his own phone?
This article's long video by Tmobile fails to answer any of these questions.
Digits is actually pretty cool. Hopefully early adopters can keep it an no charge.
I wanna know what junk it's on the board in the background.
It looked like it would only work with Samsung devices, but it turns out it will work with almost any android or iOS device. I just finished registering my LG V20. As long as you have a TMO registered device and phone number, it looks like you're good to go. It takes a little while for your request to be answered. So just be patient.
Yet another garbage offer from Tmo. Already available from Verizon and Google Voice, and I don't want to take phone calls on my figgin tablet anyhow. The smarter my smartphone gets, the fewer devices I actually use. I'm down to my GS7 and my laptop and those two devices can do absolutely everything I need. And I always have my phone near me. I take phone calls on phones.
You should do a little research or actually use something before speaking out of turn.
GoogleVoice does this on Sprint. Sprint allows direct integration with GoogleVoice, and has for years.
Google voice works much like this with no carrier branding or exclusivity. Hangouts can make, receive calls on both my PC and my android tablet and phone all synced up too, so anything can be retrieved on any of my devices, including my voice mails. Same goes for SMS.
This is my current setup. SMS from laptop, tablet or phone. Receive calls to cell, tablet, house phone, and work phone when GV is called. Works well for me already, I don't see the need to change.
Pass
Watch the Videos. They say it will NOT be limited to ONLY the T-Mobile subscriber network.
Verizon has been doing this for quite a while. Android and iOS are both supported using Verizon's text messaging app (Message+) and activating the integrated messaging feature. This originally allowed you to send and receive yourtext messages from your phone, the VZW Web page and any tablet. Once WiFi calling became available (I'm currently still using an S5), the calling feature was added to the tablet version of Message+. I can make and receive phone calls from anywhere in the world as long as my tablet is on WiFi.
I'm not sure if this works on Prepaid, I'm on a post paid account.
does this work on a Gear s 3
I'm sharing my phone's number with my S3. So I shouldn't have to turn call forwarding on in standalone mode any more, and when I dial OUT from the watch, it should go out as my phone's number, not the watch's.
Hold on, it says exclusive to t mobile, so what are the other carriers gonna do.
The other carriers already have this on their cellular watches.
This is helpful for tablets and computers.
This brings your # to cellular and non-cellular devices through an app or the web (like Google Voice does), but it's a T-Mobile exclusive.
As far as making and receiving calls and texts on another carrier device you will need to have an internet connection of some kind to that device.
This means if you're not near WiFi with another carrier device, and you don't already have a service connection from that carrier, your information can't be forwarded to that device.
I guess the main point I'm making is "Buy your connected device (watch) from the carrier you use".
The plus side is T-Mobile is allowing you to get your calls and texts on your tablet and other devices. Other carriers don't do this with their tablets yet.
The other free option is Google Voice, but that requires an attachment to your Google account.
Regardless, if your device doesn't have its own cellular connection you're stuck to whatever WiFi network is available.
Can do this through Verizon for free
Really? How? VZW is the only carrier covering my area and this could be helpful.
I'm intrigued by this service since I currently use Google Voice to ring all my devices. It's quite a mishmash at that, my Galaxy S7 Active on at&t is paired to my Gear S3 LTE on T-Mobile, and my iPhone 7+ on T-Mobile is paired to my LG Urbane LTE v.2 on at&t.
Yup, I'm a tech nerd. :)
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
What I want to know but can't seem to get an answer on is how does it work with shared accounts? I'm on a shared account with a few other people (1 being a tmo employee) and in order to sign up you use the email address linked to the account. The linked email isn't mine but I can use it to sign up however I don't want all my communications to be readily available to anyone else using the same service on our shared account. Crazy things is even the tmo employee doesn't know how it works in that situation.
So something that is free on iOS will cost money if used the same way on Android and you are stuck with T-mobile to use it? Thanks but no thanks.
Only in regards to messages, and even then, only if you own other Apple devices already.
"It is integrating Digits directly into the Android phones it sells, working with manufacturers like Samsung to seamlessly add Digits support into devices like the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7 and Gear S3."
More custom carrier crap built into firmware causing software update issues and delays.
If I can't use this feature non T-Mobile branded phones like pixel or iPhones then it's useless to me. Not going to buy the bastardized carrier branded Samsung crap.
pretty sure you can. there is an app available in the play store. the title clearly says "participants can use their DIGITS on any Android device".
Yeah I been using it a while on the pixel XL for the gear s3. Works perfect. If I leave my phone behind my watch is still basically my cell phone . Numbers out and in. It's bad ass. Don't even need a app or anything. Cause customer care to set it up . I have multiple devices ,one number,. But you can get multiple numbers ,one device also.
I was all in for DIGITS until I realized its subscription based. Don't need it so much as want it, and don't want another subscription fee. guess I'm out.
True, but I think this would work well if you have a business on the side and you don't want to get another sim/phone number.
I want #DIGITS! It should not take #TMobile this long to fix their security loophole! GIVE ME #DIGITS damnit!
Here is a link to their Beta signup http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%...
Digits is Google Voice for businesses, but made available to the public for money.
The app is impressive because it does what Google Voice does, in an app, without multiple Google Accounts, and it cross carrier but only available for purchase through T-Mobile.
Oh yeah..!
If you're thinking about leaving your phone at home, make sure you have a CELLULAR connected device to use this on (watch, tablet or computer), otherwise you will be relegated to WiFi networks.