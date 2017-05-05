The Galaxy S8 comes with a keyboard, but you may not want to use it.
There are so many keyboards available in the Play Store — sometimes it's difficult to keep up with which one to download.
Things get confusing, especially for newer users, with the reality that most companies, from Samsung to LG to HTC, equips their phones with their own keyboards, often of very different quality.
Samsung's built-in keyboard, the autocorrect algorithms of which are reportedly powered by SwiftKey, is a mixed bag. While it's improved considerably over the past few years, it's still not as user-friendly as it could be, especially when, out of the box, some important settings are turned off by default. Given that we love Gboard and SwiftKey over here, we were curious about what keyboards you're using with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and took to the forums to check it out.
steelers105-03-2017 12:35 PM“
I've always used the Samsung keyboard on all my Samsung phones with no problem but ever since the nougat update on my s7 edge and now the s8+ the keyboard has been horrible to type on. It never seems to get my swipes right. My girlfriend's s6 just got the nougat update and now she hates her keyboard too. I tried swift key and really didn't like it at all. I also tried gboard and actually really...Reply
One user used to like the Samsung Keyboard, but found it got worse over time, which is the opposite of what we've found. So his search continues.
michaelp6804-24-2017 10:57 AM“
I used SwiftKey for a long time and always thought it was the best. Then I tried Gboard for a month based on all the good reviews. I thought that it worked well, but just not as good as SwiftKey. I have since gone back to SwiftKey and that is what I'm using on my new S8 +.Reply
Another user enjoyed SwiftKey, but got intrigued by Gboard, switched to it, and then decided to go back. A fairly common scenario, we've found.
Ecm04-29-2017 07:43 AM“
The BlackBerry Keyboard is in the Google Play store, but is technically only available (at present) for BlackBerry-Android devices. Many of us who grew to love the BlackBerry vKB missed tis when switching to other Android devices. A relatively simple process is available to install it on another device. Working BlackBerry Priv apps for any Android device - BlackBerry Forums at...Reply
BlackBerry's keyboard, which isn't technically available on non-BlackBerry phones, is quite a popular tool for input. It's fairly easy to install with a bit of sideloading, too.
ffejjj04-28-2017 03:23 PM“
I like Gboard because I can sloppy swipe and it understands better than any other I've ever used.Reply
Google's Gboard gets some love, too, especially now that it allows for customizable heights. Given that the Galaxy S8 has an extra-tall screen, it's nice to be able to adjust the size (though SwiftKey supports this, too).
What is your keyboard of choice for the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the forums!
Reader comments
What keyboard are you using with your Galaxy S8?
GBoard..!
Simply because I can change the backgrounds to whatever I want.
Exact reason I'm using it also
Swiftkey
I'm using Gboard. Swiftkey doesn't get my swipes correct as often.
I'd be happy to use the Samsung keyboard, I think, if I could shorten the long hold time.
Gboard. I've tried the Samsung keyboard but not for long periods
Gboard has more options, but I've always found the Blackberry keyboard to be far superior when it actually comes to typing. The combination of typing and gestures (and swiping, if that's your thing) makes it so very nice to actually use for text inputs.
By combination do you mean it supports multi touch? So you can tap while swiping? Google Keyboard used to support that a few years back. I miss that.
I like the Samsung stock keyboard alot! It auto populates my email address which I like a lot. But I can't send gif's with it... Same with Samsung messanger, so now I use Gboard and Android messanger, both work well since I was used to sending gifs on my iPhone 7 plus a d lived that feature.
Gboard
Emojis, numbers and voice icon on 1 keyboard!
GBoard
Gboard
Fleksy
Bit of a left field choice, but I like the gestures and built in GIF support.
Gboard. Gif support, voice button, themes, most everything I want. I seem to mistype on it a lot, like i instead of o
Wait...gif support? Where?
Bottom, middle on the emoji screen. If the app in which you are typing does not support it there will be a diagonal line through GIF.
GBoard here. Been on Google keyboard since the Nexus 5.
I use Swype, tried swiftkey, didn't like it. Swype is perfect. I came from Windows phone. That keyboard in Windows phone 8.1 was very good.
Wow I see a lot of of Gboard. What's wrong with SwiftKey? My favorite in all phones.
Nothing beats a BlackBerry keyboard. Period.
Swiftkey
Swiftkey, I like Gboard. However some apps will not show suggestions with Gboard when they do with SwiftKey.
I miss that about Swiftkey
Currently on stock. Go back and forth with stock and Gboard. Both are frustrating at times for just natural typing and word prediction.
Swiping is great on both for me.
Have tried Mcafee Safe keyboard and BlackBerry keyboard as well but keep coming back to these other two.
Swiftkey used to be my first choice of keyboard. MS has done some weird stuff to it since they bought it and it just doesn't feel as accurate or fast as it used to. Going with Gboard for now, but that has some accuracy issues also.
Tried the Samsung keyboard for a couple of days but back to Gboard and super happy with it.
Do keyboards other than stock use more ram and battery?
GBoard. Mostly because of the GIF support. I'll reconsider Swiftkey when they add support.
Either the default keyboard, or gboard. I'm going to try the BlackBerry one too
Swiftkey cause word prediction works no matter where you're typing n Gboard doesn't.
Switched from SwiftKey to Gboard. I like the look of Gboard better, and the prediction seems more accurate.
A.i. type keyboard