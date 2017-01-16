Phones today are incredibly powerful. They're supercomputers in our pockets. But that doesn't mean they do everything — and there's plenty people want, realistic or otherwise.
The weeks after CES are a strange amalgam of far-in-the-future prognosticating about the future of technology in its myriad form factors and the beginning of the year's less ambitious, commercially available products.
We look to the big launches of the year, like the LG G6 and Galaxy S8, to set the trends for the rest of the industry.
We've already seen one major phone launch in the HTC U Ultra, and while the gleaming, shimmering expanse of its "liquid surface" exterior is surely impressive, it's by no means original. From an industrial design perspective, the phone that impressed us most last year, the Xiaomi Mi Mix, isn't even coming to North America; and the niche technology integrations we saw at CES — the Spectrometer Smartphone, for example — feels like it's solving a problem no one really has.
Other launches, like the BlackBerry 'Mercury', are banking on nostalgia and the persistent human desire for something tactile in order to push interest in its hardware keyboard, but as good as the hardware feels, the market has largely moved on.
So we look to the big launches of the year, like the LG G6 and Galaxy S8, to set the trends for the rest of the industry. But while we have a sense of the what the phones will look like, the more interesting question is what they'll do — and do differently — to separate them from the previous generations. We saw hints of this trend with the Huawei Mate 9's subtle machine learning algorithms, which purport to optimize performance based on how one uses his or her phone, but it remains to be seen whether this kind of AI-driven customization is really what people want.
We know, because we've heard it repeated dozens of times, that the Galaxy S8 will come with an AI-based assistant called Bixby, obtained through the company's acquisition of Viv last year, but whether it can — or should — compete with Google Assistant is the big question.
We've reached a point, nearly ten years later, of a comfortable maturity. The mainstream is happy because their phones are basically reliable and do most of what they want.
People want flexible phones for some reason.
But others want more: they want thicker phones with larger batteries; better cameras with actual zooms; huge screens with no bezels; wireless charging that picks up signal from anywhere; speakers that don't sound like a tin can mess; and dozens of other things that probably shouldn't be shoehorned into a tiny computer that fits in your pocket. They want flexible phones for some reason.
So here's the question: What do you want your phone to do that it currently can't?
Let us know in the comments, and get a discussion going!
Reader comments
What do you want your phone to do that it can't?
I'd like manufacturers to pay more attention to the media part of a phone like ZTE did in the axon7. With this phone, I can Carry only 1 device, and not have to take a separate DAC with me to really enjoy my tunes. High rez is coming quickly. Will these phones be ready?
Last 20hrs on a single charge without disabling all the features I bought it for
That's more a battery tech issue than a phone issue... The way I see it anyway.
I think that questions cover all aspects of "phone".
And yes, i would like the same.
"That's more a battery tech issue than a phone issue... The way I see it anyway."
It's a phone issue, I think. The phone designers plan for too small (weak, short-lived) batteries in the phone cases.
Oh yes please!
I'd personally like to see real wireless charging. Something that pics up an air signal like WiFi that charges the phone without having to set it on a base. I think I read something like that last year but haven't seen it actually implemented into the phones yet.
There are fairly strong rumors that Apple is working on this, probably for their phone in 2018. The range is said to be about 15 feet.
I am sure the others will copy it too. I would not be surprised if the Samsung variant will be kind of careless, and you will be able to cook a hot dog in its bun on the plate you are holding as a "side effect" when your wireless devices are being charged.
Cancer is fun!!
pass electricity through the air sounds cancerous for sure
+1
Less of a phone-specific thing, but I'm looking forward to being able to have a truly seamless experience between all my devices. I want to be able to open up my laptop and continue what I was just doing on my phone/tablet/etc.
So you want an iPhone and MacBook then...
It's more integrated, Retinella, but as long as Mac OS and IOS are treated as very separate things, the experience will never be seemless.
He wants a Windows 10 phone with Continuum. :-)
Haha, maybe I do! Can't bring myself to move to the Apple Ecosystem though, but I suppose I'll always have differing Ecosystems for as long as I avoid Chromebooks and use Android phones.
Yes, what Retinella said. They even have something in the integrated Apple OS's where if you copy text in your phone, it will be in the paste buffer on your Mac.
But this is only partial. Apple has made the decision to keep Mac OS and IOS very separate and not merge them to the point where you have the same apps for both. They have good reasons for this, but it does prevent a truly seemless experience.
Mail drafts and Keep notes carry over automatically
I want my phone to be able to plug into a monitor mouse and keyboard (docking station?) and become a ChromeOS desktop kind of like Microsofts Continuum does with Windows.
This is a great idea. I think there are already some rudimentary solutions like this, but nothing groundbreaking.
Two (relatively simple) things I've wanted from day one:
* FM radio
* IR blaster
Yes FM radio should be standard. It everyone wants to spend extra money in tracks, or blow data streaming music.
There is almost nothing worse than FM radio. I can't imagine why anyone would expose themselves to that in 2017.
FM will likely be near gone in 5 years, relegated to AM radio style medium. Going the way of the dinosaur.
An hour of FM radio consists of 40 minutes of commercials, 5 minutes of bumpers, 5 minutes of some annoying guy and maybe 10 minutes of crummy music? No thanks!
Not just crummy music, but the same crummy music that played at the same time the day before.
Yes. At least with AM I can get some daily shows of local news I can't get anywhere else.
You are so right. Most FM music stations sound like they are run from a 75-song-deep playlist on a 1GB USB drive stuck on an old PC.
able to get a custom recovery and rom since sony cancel the lollipop update
Sony Xperia E4
I Want/Need CORTANA for Android to work like Windows Phone in the Car. ( hands-free Bluetooth).
Meaning I want to "Call Cortana" .Microsoft had Cortana added to Your contacts.. then you called her to activate. It used a Virtual phone number of some type.
ITS a Genius way to get Cortana to do EVERYTHING! In the Car.. Its the Only thing I Really miss from having a windows phone!
Thanks Dave
Same here. That was a slick trick
Your wish will probably come true. Microsoft is supposed to be making a huge push for expanding into the AI automation/assistance arena. What they have with Cortana is a good start. And whatever the rumors of a Surface Phone are, I hope they learned from their Windows Phone mistakes.
If they are smart, this nifty trick will come back.
Battery life. Give me a slightly thicker phone that REALLY lasts over a day! Durability Built in. I buy a case for every phone.
The Moto Z Play is exactly that. Pretty thick but well worth the trade off. For me, it's just a shame it's not got flagship specs :)
If it had flagship specs the battery life wouldn't be so great.
"If it had flagship specs the battery life wouldn't be so great."
It would if Moto included a good battery with it.
My Note 4 still does eveything I want/need. Only wish would be for a bigger screen (ex. 6" flat - NOT a fan of curved edges!) and a bigger user-replaceable battery (ex. 4000mAh)!
Great cellular radios/antennas. Battery life. FM Tuner
An FM tuner is "half a radio". I'd rather have an AM/FM tuner than have just FM.
AM? Listening to AM are we now? Bloomberg is streaming too you know.
I have been getting all my radio from streaming for years anyway. But if I wanted an actual airwave radio, I'd want a complete one not half a one.
Last 7 days on a charge - 4 days of extremely heavy use.
Fold out into a 7/8" tablet.
I want mine to grant wishes.
I'd settle for a built in transporter/replicator/holodeck though.
As long as it looks like Cylon model 6.
I'd have a 6" phone that folded out into a nice 12" tablet.
I have a nexus 6p. The only thing I would want to change (besides the smoothness and sexiness of the Pixels) is battery. Make it 50% thicker and twice as heavy? don't care, as long as I get a bigger battery. I've had heavier and thicker phones and moving to lighter/thinner never felt like an improvement.
I want a 100% cloud based phone. Like a Chromebook, but a phone. I don't much of anything stored in my phone.
I want seamless traditions between phones. And I want all phone software to be the same so we can shop hardware with no worries of updates, custom ui, or anything. It will be up to date all the time and you can customize as much you want. Phone manufacturers can offer ui customization via Google Play.
" want a 100% cloud based phone. Like a Chromebook, but a phone. I don't much of anything stored in my phone."
I don't want that at all. It's not viable in the cell carrier situation in the US. Verizon and AT&T have great coverage, but there's still room for improvement, and thus places where a cloud phone won't work at all. Sprint and T-Mobile have half the coverage, meaning that so much of the time a cloud phone would be a dumbphone.
Cloud phones are a dream for the future, when the US cell infrastructure is reliable enough for "always on".
Well, it's what I want. You may want something else. And someone else may want something else from both of us. And so on and so forth.
And your phone becomes dumb now with no service, so what's the difference? It would still be usable, like a Chromebook. Think Chromebook.
So get a Robin
Not cloud off loading.. They're going in the right direction though.
Cloud based in terms of what? There's already Google Drive and Play Music (among others) to keep music and all your files in the cloud.
Tom, I am pretty sure Savdini is referring to an "appless" model. Where you don't merely have the cloud for retrieving songs or backing up photos, but every single thing you do relies on an active, open connection.
Sort of like when you use Facebook or Twitter on your PC or Mac. Everything that you look at and interact with is sitting on their server, as opposed to you using an app stored on your smartphone that is doing occasional interactions over the network with the server for data and occasional update patches.
Yes sort of this. Basically, I can take your phone and remove your account and log in with mine and it's my phone. No installing apps, no syncing, no nothing. Looks exactly how I left my phone prior with my customizations and all. Like a Chromebook.
Interesting idea! :) I wonder how convenient it would be to swap users, though, as long as we have SIM cards (well, GSM at least). The Chromebook analogy makes it appealing in a way. . .
It would be nice to move away from SIM cards completely and "logon" to our mobile providers just like any other account (probably more complicated than it sounds).
Edit: Punctuation :P
It's there for a lot of things already. You can log so many web sites.
Imagine every aspect of it is from the cloud. The apps, the ui settings, any customizations, etc. No installing apps, no storage handicaps. 100% cloud.
I know it's far fetched at this point. But are we supposed to use our imaginations in this exercise?
People are thinking so small. "I want s bigger battery" - really? That's all people can think of? And no, you don't want a bigger battery. You want better battery technologies. More power efficiency. Smh
Seems like every phone is missing one or two things to make it the best. (ex: iPhone 7 missing quick charge and wireless charging, Pixel missing water proofing and front speakers, S7 missing USB-C, Front firing, Good DAC). To me the battery life issues is not a big deal because with Quick charging running out of battery is never an issue anymore.
Or the ZTE Axon 7. Looks like they tried to make a perfect phone. But somewhere in the design department, they decides "We can't make it THAT good". So they left off the removable battery, and added the notification bell thing everyone hates.
Who needs the removable battery when you can easily get a whole day with heavy use? If you hate that notification bell, just shut it off.
A whole day is still poor life. Look at all the other comments.
Replaceable battery also means you can switch it out when it goes bad and lasts far less than a day: extremely common with LiON batteries.
The notification bell problem was a major complaint about the Axon 7 when it came out, and yay they fixed it!
http://www.androidpolice.com/2016/11/01/ztes-axon-7-makes-notification-b...
Next they need to fix the major design flaw of non-removable battery, but this will have to wait for the Axon 8, since a mere software patch can't fix this.
To the people who complain about battery life, aren't you ever close to a power outlet for 15-30 minutes in a day?? With quick charging 15-30 minutes will give almost 50% more battery life. To me it's a non issue...
I'd rather have a thicker phone than to have to hug the wall as much looking for outlets.
...that's not the point.
Por que no los dos?
I want the device to remember locally what I do and not keep making the same annoying mistake over and over. Typing for example, if I type a word and it corrects it, then I reject that suggestion - stop bloody suggesting the same thing again! Grrr! My old Sony Ericsson dumb phone would predict sentences based on previous use!
Try using other keyboards.
@Winston P, I've tried them all, currently back to SwiftKey having got annoyed by the google one...
Things I want:
• A battery that lasts more than a day and a half.
• Be able to listen to my music without a dongle. (Ok my phone can do this)
• Better software updates.
Things i don't want:
•Bendable phones
•Thinner phones
•'AI' to help me choose apps (or whatever it is HTC is doing)
Good point, Purple. The over-thin phones with terrible battery life is a response to a consumer demand that has been totally nonexistent.
Sounds like you want a Moto Z Play.
Not me. A good phone would have a decent battery, speaker, and camera BUILT IN already, instead of having to buy and attach it as an overpriced option. Now, a version of the Moto Z Play with all 3 of these built in and only the projector as an attachment might be worth considering.
I'm not surprised that the Moto Z Play sales have been tiny. People want a good battery and camera and sound already built into the phone.
You might be thinking Moto Z, not the Moto Z Play. The Play is noticeably thicker and can genuinely last two days. Mid-range specs otherwise though.
Thanks for the correction.
1 week battery life and full compatibility with all 4 US carriers
"1 week battery life and full compatibility with all 4 US carriers"
Nice. Are you willing to put up with a half-inch thick phone in order to have decent battery life?
I think I am.
Absolutely
I want a built in working Lazer so I can drink from the skulls of my enemy's lol ( just kidding)
A better vr assistant would be nice.
What the hell is a "Lazer"? Some kind of reclining chair?
"I'm just chilling, lazily lazing in my Lazer."
Lol.
1) Have removable batteries, accessed from a back plate held on by 4 screws.
2) MicroSD slot built into the SIM drawer
3) Integrated slider (HORIZONTAL) keyboard option. The on-screen keyboards of the most modern phones are still terrible, sloppy, and slow compared to the sliders found on ancient outdated models.
4) Ability to remove all nuisance/bloatware, completely.
Who's going to switch out their battery when they have to remove screws to do so? No chance.
You are right, a snap off back would be even better.
I don't think there is an extra feature i need my phone to have but i would love the battery to last more than 3 days.
I would like expensive phones like my S7 to support FM Radio, like most dirt cheap phones do. They need to realise not everyone has affordable access to enormous data limits.
I was told my S7 didn't have FM radio, but I found an app called "NextRadio" that appears to use FM radio in my phone.
I want my phone's software to last two years without me having to take extra steps. When I mean by this is: I want updates without having to unlock bootloaders, root, and find roms. I want to phone to manage itself, and not slow down over time. Every 4-6 months I have to do some work on it, sometimes factory resetting it, to get it running well again.
I don't want a thin, bendable phone with useless AI and 12 minute battery life. I want a phone that has amazing battery life that can survive in rugged environs.
The S7 Active is a step in this direction. Some report amazing battery life with it. I haven't seen it myself. But it is tougher.
I want an actual assistant. For example: when my car registration is almost up, I get an email. I want my phone to review the email, log onto the DMV site and renew my registration. I want to take a photo of the front and back of a check and have my phone deposit it for me, automatically. I want to be able to say, "hey phone, get me three tickets to such and such on Friday night". And have it do that.
Depending on which bank you use, you can already deposit a check like you described. I think with Assistant you can order movie tickets from Fandango.
I don't think most people would be comfortable giving the necessary amount of data for the car registration thing though.
The amount of info we give up already is more than enough to register a vehicle.
"The amount of info we give up already is more than enough to register a vehicle."
And to create a clone of you to drive it away.
Have bigger batteries or at least tuned enough to last longer. I like my nexus 6p for everything other than battery life.
Something else to ask for:
More attention given by both Google's Android creators and Apple's IOS creators to allow more user customization (of course without compromising security).
Look at the reasons that people jailbreak and root their phones (outside of security break, hacking, piracy reasons) and integrate this into the OS as custom options.
(Why should someone have to jailbreak an iPhone in order to have more icons on the homescreen grid?)
If they do this, a lot of the reasons people root or jailbreak would go away.
2 things
waterproof - like i can take it swimming waterproof.
fm radio
I've got a Pixel XL right now, and I wish it was waterproof, had an FM chip, and wouldn't be outdated and unsupported by OCT 2018.
Here's a question for you: Would you buy a phone with a built in case if you got to choose the case? Almost everyone buys a case anyway, so why not just make it part of the phone from the beginning.
Like the Moto X?
Not just a customizable back, but an actual TPU case. Or waterproof case. Or battery case. Whatever you like, attached permanently at the factory.
That defeats the point of a case for me. If I'm tubing on the river, I can throw on a rugged waterproof case for the day. At the end of the day, I can take off the case and go back to the original slim phone.
Plus I can't imagine just how badly that would kill resale value if everyone has completely different cases on their phones.
Case idea is a good one. Maybe one with a 4000 mAh battery in it.
Battery, battery, battery.
Battery technology to move a little faster. If phones could last a week on a single charge. OK, a week may be pushing it, but maybe 3-4 days with 16-20 SOT. Now that would be solid!
The ability to dock into a laptop ultrabook shell. This should be a native solution not a third party gimmick and have the ability to run virtual machines and or dual boot.
Sort of the opposite, but I didn't even realize the Galaxy S6 Active had an IR blaster when I picked it up, but now I use it pretty much every day (no need to go couch-diving to find the TV remote). So now I'll probably make sure any subsequent phone I get also has an IR blaster.
I'd like video output from these high-end phones coming out with USB type C. Let us use a dock like those Windows 10 mobile phones with Continuum. I even liked the idea Asus had with their tablet docks for their ZenPad phones. Let us turn our phones into Chromebooks when we want a more productive experience.
More battery life. Better faster photos (front as well). Wireless charging. Large display. Front speakers. Nexus software experience. 6GB RAM. 64GB+.
Was hoping HTC Ultra or 11 would get most of those but unfortunately sounds like HTC may not have another competitive flagship and is instead charging flagship price for devices significantly short on features.
Guess I'll be waiting for the next Pixel.
I really don't care about thin and pretty phones when I have to hide my phone in a sturdy case. Phone + case is too chunky (and hides whatever design aesthetic statement, blah blah blah). What if they made these $600 hand computers we take with us EVERYWHERE resistant to some abuse?
We've reached a practical limit to light and thin. I just don't care.
If Samsung's "active" line was on my carrier, I'd buy it. But, why is it the only flagship like it? HTC? LG? Moto?
"If Samsung's "active" line was on my carrier, I'd buy it"
Unless you are on Verizon, there's a lot of advantage to switching to AT&T anyway :)
I'm probably in the minority for any manufacturer, but is it really that unpopular to release a *small* phone (under 5 in) that fits in normal pockets without compromising on performance/features? And not made by the fruit of the infinite loop company.
Also, is it that difficult to have a phone perform well as a phone? (call quality). And like many of these comments, battery life. It seems somewhat ironic that my wishes are things phones used to do quite well. . .Sorry if this sounds rantish :P
With the all glass front (no buttons) idea seeming to grow, I'd love to see more gesture based navigation through the OS (back, home, etc) rather than soft/hard buttons (it's a touchscreen! lol).
I do look forward to seeing the AI potential in taking basic concepts like Siri/Cortana/Alexa/etc to the next level.
I've got a large phone and it goes into all pockets I have tried.
NFC, that's just my phone that is lacking that, so I can use Android pay.
Those phone pay services are overrated in my experience. It seems like one third of the time the credit card terminal is behind the desk or somewhere far away so it can't be used with the phone.
Which means I STILL have to carry a credit card with me. So then I wonder, what's the point?
Interesting. Never had that issue. Use Samsung pay almost everywhere.
Every place has a credit card terminal turned out so the users can use it directly?
I bought pizza, carry out, last night. I would have used "Samsung Pay", but the lady took the card into another room and processed it and brought it back. The credit card reader was out-of-sight. This happens to me enough so I can't ditch the credit card.
Laser surgery.
Throwing this one out there: a SECOND USB port, for plugging something else into it without the "dongle life" problem
(Sorry it ended up as reply)
Thicker phones for the specific purpose of extending battery life.... From the manufacturer. Mophie cases are nice but not what i am after. Make them removable replace-able too. You can have removable battery and water splash resistance at the same time.
My comment probably aligns with many others': I want a bigger battery, even at the expense of a few millimeters of extra thickness. I'd also like a much beefier headphone amp to be available so I can power my Sennheiser HD 600 without having to resort to using an external amp/DAC. That said, this is extremely unlikely to ever happen, now that the Android OEMs have predictably but nonetheless disappointingly decided to follow Apple in jettisoning the headphone jack.
I want to have complete control over the phone I'm paying for. Give me a switch, something like Developer Options, that gives me the choice to have root access to MY phone. I do a lot with Tasker but there are so many limitations if you don't have root. I shouldn't have to void my warranty to do what I want with my device. And carriers need to stop locking devices. They already have you contractually, whether your on contract or a payment plan, so they should stop acting like they own your phone.
Imagine if you bough a car and the manufacturer, or the dealer, locked the hood or other parts of the car so you couldn't maintain it or change it yourself. Imagine if they limited the speed to 50 mph, or locked the radio to stations that paid them to do so. What if it came with GPS but the dealer didn't think people could use it safely and disabled it. People wouldn't stand for it, unless all manufacturers and dealers were doing it. Then it would become a trade-off for buyers to pick the car that was most tolerable.
This is exactly what's happening with cell phones except that most people don't know what they're missing. And it's fine if most people are okay with the limits manufacturers and carriers put on their devices, that's why making it an option is fair.
...Joe K.
Removable batteries. Not because we currently need them for battery life but because we need them to increase the longevity of the device. Throwing out a device every 1-2 years because the battery no longer charges is a waste. 3x optical zoom in a small form factor. Don't ask me how, just do it.
An updated,up-rated bigger screened HTC HD2.
With stereo front speakers loads of ram(8gb)and like hd2,totally unlockable,rootable and able to run any OS that someone wants to put on it.
