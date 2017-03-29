The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be on sale soon. Time to figure out which of its color options defines you.
Did you hear? The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are coming, and they'll be available in three stunning color choices once they're on sale April 21. You'll be able to choose from Arctic Silver, Midnight Black, and Orchid Gray.
Samsung fans overseas will have access to an additional Coral Blue and Maple Gold version of the flagship in either size. It's a bummer we won't be seeing those two options stateside, but perhaps the Orchid Gray will be enough to tide over those of you looking for a smartphone that's just a bit different from the status quo.
Galaxy S8 in black
Black car, black sunglasses, black three-piece suit — all you need to finish out accessorizing that outfit is a black Galaxy S8 or S8+. Yeah, it's a pretty basic color, but there's a reason so many manufacturers produce their smartphones in black — it goes with everything. A black chassis also means scratches and nicks will be less obvious in the long run.
Samsung's really keen on the bezel-less smartphone life, and those lack of bezels are specially apparent on the all-black Galaxy S8 and S8+. You won't see the rounded corners unless the screen is on, and the effect makes it appear as if the screen really is an infinity display.
Who is it for?
Anyone who wants to keep it simple, as well as anyone who really doesn't like the reflectiveness of the other Galaxy S8 and S8+ color combinations.
Galaxy S8 in silver
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Arctic Silver are definitely cool looking, but that depends on how much you enjoy seeing your reflection every time you pick up the phone. Who asked for the built-in mirror?!
Regardless, even though the Arctic Silver variant is hyper-reflective and hyper-distracting, it's still an attractive offering. If you end up choosing this variation, you may find it's safer inside a case. Scratches and fingerprints become grossly obvious against this kind of sheen.
Who is it for?
Anyone who doesn't care what color their carrier representative grabs for them from the stock room.
Galaxy S8 in orchid gray
Finally — a little something different from Samsung. Rather than launch the standard gold, silver, and black trio of devices, the company opted for this attractive, lilac-toned gray hue in lieu of gold. It's called Orchid Gray, and like a real life orchid, it's just as rewarding to look at as it is to take care of it. You'll definitely want to wrap this up in some sort of case. It's too pretty to scratch up.
It's also nice to see a typically feminine color skew a bit toward the masculine. Orchid Gray works for anyone, and it's a nice addition to Galaxy S8 color lineup.
Who is it for?
Orchid Gray is for anyone who wants to stand out. You'll want to hold out for this one if you're looking for something special.
The colors you won't see in the U.S.
Remember that gorgeous Coral Blue Galaxy Note 7 that was offered overseas before the whole battery fiasco recalled it? It's back on the Galaxy S8, though it's still limited to certain markets. It's a bummer, too, because the pigment in the coral blue variation of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is truly impressive. Hopefully, the future of smartphones means brighter, bolder colors. Maple Gold is also an offering for Galaxy S8 fans overseas, and it's similiar to the gold variation of last year's Galaxy S7.
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will launch on April 21.
