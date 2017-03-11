Having the right mobile network settings makes a difference. Here's how to change them if you need to!
Updated March 2017: Up-to-date information and changes.
Unlocked phones and alternative carriers are more popular now than ever before. Most every company makes an unlocked model or two that you can buy directly from their website or a retailer like Amazon with the necessary parts and software to use it on any GSM network around the world. And when you don't have a phone that's tied to a carrier through financing you're free to try other carriers and see who offers what's best for you.
Shifting things around and trying someone new for phone service is pretty simple and pain-free, but you might need to know how to set the APN on your phone. Let's take a look at what an APN is and how you go about changing or adding one.
What is an APN?
The Access Point Name (APN) is the name for the settings your phone reads to set up a connection to the gateway between your carrier's cellular network and the public Internet.
You carrier reads these settings, then does things like determine the correct IP address, connect to the correct secure gateway, and see if you need a private network like a VPN. All the heavy lifting is done on the carrier side, but we need to make sure the right settings are in place to get on the network we need, in the way we need to connect.
An APN has the network settings your phone needs to connect to your provider.
Depending on how your carrier's network is structured, different settings are mandatory. The rest can be slightly altered to change some of the parameters, but for most of us, we will need to use the exact settings provided by our carrier.
The good news is that most of the time, your phone has several "default" APN settings and one will work for phone calls automatically. Very handy if you need to call for help because unless you're using one of the Big Four networks (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon) nothing else will work correctly and you'll need to add an APN yourself.
The bad news is that carriers can customize the software on any phone they sell, and that includes blocking the ability to change the APN. Even if your phone is unlocked. You might be able to find a workaround posted on the internet, but there is also a good chance that you're just not going to be able to use any other network. We suggest buying your next phone from someone else.
How to change your APN
The first thing you'll need to do is find the right APN settings for the network you want to use. You'll be able to find these at the support pages at the carrier website. The settings will look like this example for Mint SIM:
- Name - Ultra
- APN - Wholesale
- Proxy - (leave blank)
- Port - 8080
- Username & Password - (leave blank)
- Server - (leave blank)
- MMSC - http://wholesale.mmsmvno.com/mms/wapenc
- MMS Proxy - (leave blank)
- MMS Port - (leave blank)
- MNC - 260
- Authentication Type - (leave blank)
- APN Type - default,supl,mms
- MCC - 310
These are the settings you'll need to enter for a new APN that can use Mint SIM's service for data and MMS. Now we just need to find where to enter it.
This is going to be different depending on who made your phone, but it's always going to be in the Wireless & networks section of the settings. You're looking for a setting for Access Point Names and it might be nested in another setting like Cellular Networks. That's where you'll find it on the Pixel or Moto Z, and it should be similar to your phone. Don't worry, you can't mess anything up by tapping the settings and looking inside. Just try not to make any changes while you're looking.
Once you've found the "Access Point Names" section. Tap to open it.
You should see a list with at least one APN on it. If things aren't working with the current APN, you need to add another. Don't modify or delete the one you see, instead make a new one and we can choose it when we're done. At the top of the page, or possibly in a menu if your phone has a menu button, press the plus sign to bring up the "Edit access point" screen.
This is where you will enter the settings you got from your carrier's website. Two very important things here:
- Not every setting in the "Edit access point" screen will need to be filled in. Only fill in the items your carrier provides, and leave the rest as-is.
- Be sure to type in everything exactly as provided by your carrier. For example, default,supl,hipri is different than default, supl, hipri because of the white space between items. Your carrier's system is set up to read an expected set of values, and any changes — no matter how minor — can and will break things.
Once you have the settings provided by your carrier entered, you need to save the APN. You do that by pressing the three dots in the upper right (or the menu key if your phone has one) and selecting the "Save" option.
Once your APN information is saved, go back one screen to the list we saw earlier. On this screen, tap the new APN settings you just entered to make them active. Your phone will lose its data connection for a little while as it connects to the new network using the new network settings. If you can't get a connection after a few minutes, you might need to restart your phone.
And that's it! Now your phone should work for calls, SMS, MMS and data. Now be sure to set up any Data Saver or warning settings your phone might have to monitor how much data you use and if you are getting close to your allotment.
Reader comments
I'll still try and figure my problem out.
Hey so I recently purchased a LG v10 international factory unlocked version and for some reason I cannot send or receive MMS. Has anyone had the same issue?
My phone is an obsolete samsung galaxy s. there is no "data on/off" button at all. i used to have an apn setting that i can use to turn the data off but i've changed carrirs, reset to default, now i can't remember what setting to put.
What APN settings to use to turn data off?? Apps will not work on my phone, nothing can be downloaded or updated. the phone is obsolete and until i get a new phone i'm stuck with it. there must be a way other than the hammer.
Please advise what to do
Hey, I just recently bought an unlocked htc one m8, verizon, trying to switch it to tmobile but i am unable to do it. The only place i see the APN settings is by tapping on CDMA options or GSM/UMTS options. What am I doing wrong here?
I have Verizon Samsung Galaxy S5 a issue I send text,i make and received phone calls.But If iwant to send an Text I can't.
someone have idea ,can help me please.Thanks
I need help adding the Ting APN to my Verizon Samsung Galaxy Stellar. I have tried a number of changes from both Ting and Verizon as well as the android community. Can you please help me? The version I have is SCH-I200.
Update - It turns out the Samsung Galaxy Stellar is not capable of updating the APN manually. Don't waste your time in trying to figure it out.
Thanks for your help
It worked!!! Thank you so much !!!
I have a unlocked version LG g3 and use it on tmobile it's running 3g but it's a 4g phone is there anyway I can correct it and,get it to run 4g?
Thank you for the explanation. I've been trying to create a new APN using the settings my carrier gave me. I make it the following step:
"Once you have the settings provided by your carrier entered, you need to save the APN. You do that by pressing the three dots in the upper right (or the menu key if your phone has one) and selecting the "Save" option."
I select Save, and then the screen goes back to the list of the existing APN (there is just one, preset one). But the new APN I created does not show up. Do you have any idea what this means? But the weird thing is, a week or so ago I was able to create a new APN (which I deleted at the time because it did not work). Two things might have changed since then: a factory reset (which my carrier led me through doing) and a system software update (which I think was just automatic). Would those have anything to do with not being able to create/save a new APN now?
I have a samsung galaxy s2 ..ann att phone originally..I switched it to straight talk..have the apn and everything set how its supposed to be ..everything works great except I cant get pics thru texts..they wont download and ut stoos my messenger when ppl send them..does anyone know how to fix this...
Hello. I tinkered around and messed up my APN? and VPN.
I also should've mentioned that I removed my SD CARD because I accident locked myself out of my phone.
I'm a bonehead but it did cause me to find my PUK number. I think.
Ok my question is this. The info I'm looking for to reconnect my phone is actual IN my phone?
Excellent post, Jerry!
I just moved my family plan from Verizon to Consumer Cellular (an AT&T MVNO). We kept our phones, a Galaxy S4 and iPhone 5. Just updated the APN settings as you stated in this article, and presto! Saving 70 bucks a month! The only thing that you need to look out for is that most Verizon phones, while SIM unlocked for GSM networks, don't have AT&Ts LTE bands. We're only getting HSPA+ on our phones now. But at an average 10Mbps/2Mbps, it's plenty fast for our needs, considering we're only paying $60/mo for two phones now and we're usually on Wifi anyway.
If you're interested, here's AT&T's page for "Programming non-AT&T devices with the correct APN and MMS data settings":
For smartphones, it lists the following as correct:
Name: ATT Phone
APN: phone
Proxy: Not set
Port: Not set
Username: Not set
Password: Not set
Server: Not set
MMSC: http://mmsc.mobile.att.net
MMS proxy: proxy.mobile.att.net
MMS port: 80
MCC: 310
MNC: 410
Authentication Type: None
APN type: default,mms,supl,hipri
APN protocol: IPv4
Bearer: Unspecified
On EvolveSMS, under Advanced APN settings, what would go here for a T-Mobile Galaxy S4:
User Agent:
User Agent Profile URL:
User Agent Profile Tag Name:
Thanks in advance for any help!
Great post!!!!
Great advice. Using cricket at the moment and once set up works fine. Their web service was pretty great in getting me the most current APN settings. My question is can you export these setting to the Sim card? So when I switch between phones I don't need to enter them in again? I know once on the phone it is saved in the settings but I have a new Motorola X coming and would be nice to not have to do it. Lol.
I have had to enter APN settings many times over the years on different carriers . They definitely don't always get automatically pulled from the sim card. I'm currently using a Nexus 4 on MetroPCS. When I first started service with them the phone did pull the settings from the sim. Later when I switched to a different ROM it wouldn't, and I had to manually enter them. So the ROM you use can apparently be a factor.
I feel sorry for iPhone users. I had 3 iPhone and they don't let you change that stuff.
You can if the phone is unlocked. Once that is done the APN settings will appear in the menu just like they do on Android phones.
Of course with VZW they ha e the plus sign disabled so I cannot add a new APN..... Thanks Verizon!
Hello,
I bought a Galaxy S6 Verizon, for use in Brazil. I did not know about the difficulties to set up for use in another country.
I tried to add a new APN, but without success. I think Verizon puts a lock for this.
Do you know if there's any way to unlock it from the Galaxy S6 Verizon?
Thanks
When I ordered my oneplus one and popped in the sim card all the apn settings were there automatically. I've only had to update apn once. But it's great to see all this here in writing in case of any issues or for those who do need it. Thanks ac.
May I suggest an article tying in how this fit with MMS. Some setups have had separate entries and some use one for MMS. And is MMS always data (use data plan)? I pay per MB on AirVoice and have my data on but use AFWall+ (rooted) to only allow certain apps like Google Voice to access data. Is there a way to let MMS through?
Having been with multiple carriers on my Nexus 4s, I have a lot of experience with filling in APNs, most recently with StraightTalk and now Cricket. It's nothing magical, just get the correct settings, type in and go. Every time I change providers, they say a reboot will automatically pull in the APN settings, but it never has in my case. Always have to enter it manually, but takes all of 15 seconds and a reboot and moving on.
I've tried that and found out you actually have to do a factory reboot and it will update automatically....
You mean Factory Reset???
Yeah a factory reset...
Posted via the Android Central App
No way I'm going to spend 2 to 3 hours having to completely resetup my phone, when I can reenter the new APN in 10 seconds. Makes no sense.
Posted via Android Central App with my white Nexus 4 on Cricket
+1
I understand that. If you know the APN settings then that's easy. If you don't know then that's another option...
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm only a Straight Talk customer. I recently activated Moto X gen1 via a ST sim and pre-paid plan. I did not change any APN settings after installing ST sim, and have had no probs. However, below are a few ST apps if you need to change APN. Cheers
Our friends @ Straight Talk have a app for this; Straight Talk Data Settings
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tracfone.straighttalk....
And they have this app; Straight Talk My Account;
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tracfone.straighttalk....
Finally, this Straight Talk app; Straight Talk International
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.halcyon.tracfone.services
This is good info. A couple years ago when I went to Net10 I had to research and figure all of this out. It was a major pain. Good on ya Jerry for writing all of this out!
Thanks, very informative!
Anyone mind explaining what "APN Type" (default,supl,mms,hipri) means?
Apn Type Definitions:
Default: is the default network connection. Essentially the network connection going to be uses most of the time to pass DATA between your handset and the network.
MMS: is the ONLY connection to pass MMS messages between your handset and the network.
SUPL: Secure User Plane Location, is the connection for the handset to obtain location DATA from the network, for example to obtain A GPS information.
DUN: Dial-up Network, is the connection a handset might use to connect to the network when it is acting as a modem, for example if the handset is working as a Wi-Fi Hotspot.
HiPri: High Priority Data, is a special type of connection only used in certain circumstances to request a specific routing to another IP address instead of the default route a network request might make. THERE IS A LOT OF DEBATE IF THIS APN TYPE ACTUALLY DOES ANYTHING TO IMPROVE DATA SPEEDS.
Hope this helps,
Dan
I had to muck around with APN settings for a Windows Phone yesterday. It was painful.
Windows always have pains
" Our pals in Europe can laugh at us, but these are all new ideas on this side of the pond"
Your correct your pals in Europe do laugh at this but you can laugh at the prices we pay over here for sim-lock free phones. Example the new Galaxy note 4 is €750.00 ($965.00) now laugh at us
I just experienced this swapping my Sim out of my Nexus 5 on At&t then installing it in my sprint IPad. Once I installed it back in my nexus 5 my APN changed. My phone could get data but no make it or receive calls.
Thanks for posting this tutorial. This is a nice, straightforward explanation that will help a lot of people.
I'll bookmark this page for the next person who asks what an APN is.
Is there a way to get volte on a oneplus one?
Good question. Probably not. It has to be updated by the specific carrier that your using it with. But I'm no expert. If there is a way then that phone is even better than I thought.
Probably not using your carrier number, since that requires carrier modifications to the ROM. You won't get that or native wifi calling on any phone that the carrier doesn't sell you directly.
That said, if you use Google Voice, you can now set it up so that all of your Google Voice calls are are made via your data connection, whether that's mobile data or wifi. I've been using it for the last few days, and it's really convenient, and the call quality is a huge improvement over traditional voice calling.
I thought google stopped allowing googlevoice to do free voip calls... that's why some voip programs had to change over to another voip service since google stopped allowing them free. This is especially true if you want your google voice number to ring through to your phone over voip instead of cell network. You can always initiate a call but if you want voip to run your phone over data you have to use something besides google at this point... you can still have your google voice number used but it has to ring through to your voip number from someone else now.
Google blocked access to the API for third-party VOIP apps. They didn't block it for themselves. :-)
I'm wondering if Android L will have an API for reading the APN(s). I had to manually fill it in for YAATA (a truly awesome Messaging replacement); the author says other Messaging apps bundle a database of APNs.
OTHO, my Moto G XT1031->XT1028 (Boost Mobile->Page Plus) doesn't have this setting obviously available. It can be accessed via Tasker (Settings->APN), has an empty list.
I remember when changing APN settings was a black art best left to those well versed in cellphone sorcery.
From time to time even smartphones gets their knickers in a twist and normal users will be lost
Lol so true
Jerry, I'm happy you brought this up. I'm planning on moving to T-Mobile and I have a S4 i was thinking about moving over.
Here ya go! http://support.t-mobile.com/docs/DOC-2090
Wld this be the same as unlocking your phone
No...this is what you do AFTER your phone is unlocked and you want to use it with another carrier (or overseas). Verizon LTE phones are required to be sim unlocked by the FCC because of the rules they agreed to when purchasing their spectrum. So as long as the phone supports the new carriers radio frequency bands, you can buy an S5 at Verizon and it can work on ATT. However, no guarantee an ATT S5 will work on Verizon. Att is under no such obligation to unlock the sim