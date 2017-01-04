Want to win a brand new Honor 6X? Live in the U.S.? You're in the right place!
Huawei has taken to CES once again to unveil its latest device, the Honor 6X. Keeping in the tradition of this line, the Honor 6X comes in at a budget-friendly price of $249 — and though it has the sort of mid-range specs you'd expect, there are a few neat bonuses here you don't always find on a phone of this price.
The 6X offers a few nice-to-have features and a solid metal body for an affordable price. Pre-orders start January 4, with full sales starting on January 10 from Honor's own website, as well as other online retailers. But while you wait, why not enter to win one for free? Keep reading for all the details.
THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, so complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! You can also come back daily and enter again for even more entries! The giveaway is open until January 9th, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the close date.
Please note that due to sponsor restrictions, this giveaway is only available to Android Central readers in the U.S.. All winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.
Good luck everyone!
We're giving away an Honor 6X to three Android Central readers! Enter here!
Reader comments
Looks great! I'd stick with my Pixel, but this would be a great phone to give to a family member.
I'm biding my time until my 5X starts bootlooping. It'd be nice to have a replacement.
I need a present for Christmas, even if it's late!
Yeah, I'll take one. K, thanks, bye.
Been wanting a Huawei phone!
The price of the phone is what gets me ha
Sweet contest.
don't need to spend $600+ for a good phone
My Moto X Pure has been pretty underwhelming, I could go for an early upgrade.
Pick me, pick me!!!
oooooohhhh this looks so nice
Great contest. Thanks for the opportunity.
I like all of the shinies . . . I'm more interested in the Huawei, but I'm also quite curious about Honor's latest . . .
Come on, man! Daily comments on this thread?
Another contest. Thanks for the opportunity.
Looks like an interesting path away from the Samsungs I've always had.
This might be a good upgrade for my current phone
My Nexus 5 is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, I would love to try the Honor brand!
Always could use a new phone....
Sweet
nice screen
Hoping this leads to lots of competition in the mid range!!
Love the giveaways!
I could use a new phone, so why not?
Let's win this! Wanted to use an Honor for the longest time.
Nice budget phone. Looks good.
would love to win this one
Literally bought a 5x yesterday. Oh well, here's hoping.
Good luck everyone!
Keep it
Count me in!
Camera
No thanks.
Looks like a good option for people who can't afford a pixel
Looks great what a price..
Woohoo
Hope I don't win!
Me want win!
Would be great to win
Free from Android Central is the best way to get a newer phone!
Would love to have one of these to play around with as I'm not overly familiar with Honor and their products. Verizon wouldn't pose an issue though, would they?
Not too shabby!
Pie. Pie is good. I like pie. I'd also like to get my hands on this phone.
Good luck, everyone!
Good timing as I think I'm going to need a new phone soon. Mine is starting to give me display trouble...
Obligatory comment for entry is obligatory.
Hope I win, currently have an honor 8 and trying to transition my wife to Android from her iPhone. This would be a great way to do that!
Yasssss!! I would love a Huawei phone!!!
Sure why not!
My mom needs a new phone, this looks like a great fit for her!
Cool giveaway
It would be an honor to win an Honor