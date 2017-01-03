Belkin's WeMo is back with a couple more smart home gadgets to make your life easier.

As it has every year for as long as we can remember, Belkin's WeMo brand is launching a couple of neat new smart home products at CES, set to be released in the next few months.

First up is the Dimmer, the company's take on the ubiquitous light switch dimmer. While such a product is not new — Philips, Lutron, GE and others have been offering them for years — Belkin's solution promises to calibrate the circuitry for every light, avoiding the eye-crushing flickering often seen when combining LED bulbs with dimmer switches.

Dimmer is also compatible with a number of smart home services, including IFTTT, Alexa, Google Home and others. Look for it this spring.

Next is the company's take on the mini plug, with the WeMo Mini Smart Plug. The plug connects to a home Wi-Fi network to allow remote controlling of anything attached to it, from coffee machines to fans to lights. WeMo's Android app has gone from terrible to awesome in the last couple of years, so using it should be a treat. Look for it in the spring for $34.99.

