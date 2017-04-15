Hooray for the weekend!
Another week is in the can and the glorious release of Saturday is here. We love weekends around these parts and are betting that most of you feel the same way. It's a time to do whatever you like to do without worrying about a boss or the things he or she want you to do. Good times.
They're also pretty chill times without a lot going on in the world of Googly techie things. That makes it a perfect time for a talk-about-whatever-you-wanna-talk-about comment thread. That's what this is. 😎
Jump in below and talk about stuff. It doesn't have to be Google stuff. But it does have to be within the rules stuff. Be kind to each other and all that.
I'll start this week:
I fulfilled a lifelong dream early this week and recorded some music for money. Not a lot of money. But hard-earned money. I learned that playing guitar in a studio is not nearly as fun as playing guitar with friends or on the stage of a dive bar somewhere. The hours are long and the pressure is high. Turns out that what I imagined as getting a buzz and jamming with friends is really a job.
I think I'll stick to fooling with Android and stuff to make a living.
The comments are wide open.
I'd love to open up and comment on a GS8 review 😉
Best wishes on the music biz venture. Hope everyone has a blessed Easter.
Embargo needs to be lifted. It'll be up soon. If I'm taking your meaning correctly.
I thought the embargo would've been lifted by now. It usually is a week before release. I expected a review yesterday.
No, they're usually forced to wait until the device is actually released, because the OEM'S wouldn't want all the reviews screaming something like " battery life sucks when you push a 5.8" screen with a 3000mah battery", before they get their big, initial sales push.
It's usually structured so that you miss out on the early bird freebies if you wait for the in-depth reviews.
heh. Music thing was more fun than serious. Friends and I like to jam, and we play some local places. I make enough to replace guitar strings regularly, so I'm happy with it :)
So weird. I had a lifelong dream of listening to professionally recorded Jerry plucking. Two birds, one stone. When's the Google Play Music exclusive release?
It's two tracks on a label's 2017 sampler. Should be going out to broadcast stations and streaming services in July. If you see a track from Caffeine Hustle, that's me on guitar.
I have a digital copy of the final mix, but I shouldn't and can't share it. That kills me.
Got a UPS tracking number for my Sprint Galaxy S8 Plus. Hope to get it Tuesday. :)
I believe this is the perfect time then to tackle that time-old question: do coconuts migrate?
I understand a swallow can grip them by the husk.
Congrats on fulfilling the Lifelong Dream. It is a rare thing.
Thanks. I hope everyone gets a chance to do what they always wanted at least once.
Hey, it takes talent and HARD work to even sniff a paid recording gig. Good job! We are definitely enjoying this weekend, BEEEEautiful weather!
:) Thanks man!
I'm leaving Sprint because the service has gotten WORSE in the last year for me. I just don't know where to go. Verizon is probably the best but I'm really pissed that I can't autopay w/ a credit card. And T-Mo getting new spectrum is great, but no phones today will be able to take advantage of it so that doesn't factor into my decision. AT&T is the f'n devil. So I've got a month or so to decide and it's stressful.
And Jerry - rock on, my friend. In a studio, in your garage, on the steering wheel of your car while you're in traffic. Rock on!🤘
Great advice. I try :)
Beautiful weekend to prep the fishing poles, oil down the reels, re spool some line, even pick up some soft bait packs.
Wish everyone a happy and safe Easter weekend
How well can you do vocally
Jerry?
Heh. I love to sing. But nobody loves to hear me sing.
Next time you can corner Daniel, Flo or Alex ask them. They were subjected to my rendition of Fleetwood Mac's Think About Me, in full falsetto mode :P
Still waiting to open up on the comments thread of the KEYone release date :(
I'm with you on that.
If the S8 had a flat display option would the G6 have a prayer?
Nope.
Yup. Some of us refuse to buy Samsung phones. I've had 3, never again.
After reading this week about scientists studying weak and strong shoelace knots and how/why they fail, I learned I've been tying my shoes wrong all my life. The bows tend to twist sideways (pointing toe to heel instead of across the foot) and the laces constantly come untied unless I double knot them, and sometimes even a double knot works its way untied by the end of the day. And I learned how to fix it!
If you have this problem with your shoelaces, you are probably inadvertently making a "granny knot" (in which the two parts of the knot have the same handedness) instead of a balanced knot (where the two parts of the knot have opposite handedness). Watch yourself tie them and make note of which way you do the initial lace crossing. Now untie it and start over. If you normally begin with left over right, change it to right over left (or vice versa), then tie your bows whichever way you normally do it. You now have the strong knot, which will stay secure and tight with no need for a double knot. It even looks better. My feet are so much happier!
I am delighted with this new knowledge and have been showing everyone I can. It's amazing how many people go their whole life with shoes coming untied and just thinking that's the way it is and how simple the solution is once you know it. I never knew that it matters which direction the initial lace crossing goes (relative to which way you cross the bows), and it doesn't seem to be considered when teaching children how to tie their shoes.
References:
"The roles of impact and inertia in the failure of a shoelace knot"
http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/473/2200/20160770
Ian's Shoelace Site -- The Granny Knot
https://www.fieggen.com/shoelace/grannyknot.htm
This ensures that my next pair of shoes will be velcro. Too much pressure for me :)
Anyone else never owned a Samsung device? The GS8 will be my first.
It's so awesome to see Android central doing this. And the best part is, unlike Crackberry, I have noticed people are not immature, don't start fights and don't say first when commenting on articles. Nice to see a more mature crowd here.
I love my Samsung S7 edge and I'm learning new things everyday
Android Authority is much, much worse. I never even considered signing up.
There's a new episode of Doctor Who on tonight! I'm excited to watch that!
That reminds me, The Leftovers premieres tomorrow!
Congratulations, Jerry.