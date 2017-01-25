LG couldn't catch a break in 2016. Let's hope 2017 fares better.
The hits keep coming for LG, as the company posted a loss of some $224 million in the fourth quarter on declining mobile sales.
Revenue in the mobile division declined 25% between Q4 2015 and the same period last year, with LG calling the situation "challenging." The G5 was mainly to blame, though there was some slowdown in the entire category for the Korean giant, which couldn't manage a huge hit despite commendable performance in the mid-range market, along with "strong" sales of the V20 later in the year.
LG says that "weak sales" of the G5 suppressed the company's overall outlook, and looks forward to "recover[ing a] premium position in 2017 by launching successful flagship model," referring to the G6 that launches at Mobile World Congress next month. The company sold 14.1 million devices in the quarter, down 8% year-over-year.
The story has been similar for LG over the past few months, with the modular G5 proving to be one of the worst decisions the company has made in a long time. With the G6 on the horizon, though, with a more streamlined metal-and-glass design, it is better primed to take on the Galaxy S8 — even if it won't have the latest Snapdragon processor inside.
Reader comments
V20 us a weird compromise...I didn't expect to do better than this. It's no "flagship killer".
Was the V20 released globally...? I've always liked LG phones. I'm looking forward to the G6 reveal.
I love my v20! I wish the battery life was better. The camera can take awesome pictures however not consistently... Great phone and doesn't get the love it should
Love the G5, almost picked up a V20 but I got a great price on the G5.
Yep. Got two G5's for $199 a piece with T-Mobile Business. Was pretty simple. Paid the taxes upfront with 0 down and they reduced the price to $199 per phone from $499 per phone if I did the phone financing qualifications. Did that and 2 months later promotion kicked in and paid them off.
It's a nice phone. Runs smoother than my S7.
With the g6's rumored goofy aspect ratio & less than stellar chipset, LG is already fighting an uphill battle for 2017. Flagship, it ain't. Good luck lg
But people care about removable batteries I am told on every article even remotely related to (or not) batteries or phones or technology in general.
I really want to upgrade my V10 but prices are getting out of hand. Higher end of the mid range phones are getting better and better so if the G6 is over 600 or they don't have a sale on the V20 soon, that may be the way I go.