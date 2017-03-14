Waze is adding a big new integration — and sorry, it isn't Android Auto.

Waze and Spotify have inked a deal to deeply integrate into each other's apps, both giving you access to the best tunes during your commute and keeping your route easily in hand while browsing your music. With the latest version of the Waze app and your Spotify account connected, you'll be able to access your Spotify playlists from inside Waze or quickly skip between tracks and see upcoming music. You can even have music start automatically when your navigation begins.

From the Spotify side of things, you'll be able to start navigation from within the Spotify app while you're browsing for tunes to take on the road. When your car is at a complete stop, you'll be able to quickly switch between the Spotify and Waze apps with a single tap, and you won't lose your place in either app as music information will continue to display in Waze and direction information will show up in Spotify.

We sure would appreciate a more general extension network that would let you integrate any popular music service into Waze — or, how about just integrating Waze into Android Auto? — but this is a big deal for the millions who use both services.

Waze says the rollout for these new features will take a couple of weeks, so be patient if you don't see it show up immediately. Just make sure you have both apps installed and up-to-date, and you'll be in line to get the latest playlist partnership for your commute.