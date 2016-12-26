Looking for the best way to spend your new Google Play gift card? Here are some great ways!

Google Play gift cards are awesome gifts, and if you got some for presents this holiday you should be very thankful. Having them is only half the battle though, spending them in the best way is the other half. There are lots of things you can use those great gift cards on, and getting creative helps out.

Some like to play games, other prefer to watch movies or listen to music, and luckily your gift card can assist with all of it. Here are some of the best ways to spend those new gift cards in the Play Store on things you won't regret.

Apps

There are tons of awesome apps available in Google Play. So many that sometimes it can get overwhelming trying to find the best ones for what you need. There are generally a bunch of options that do the same or similar things, but sometimes some of them do it a bit better. Whether you know what you need or are looking for something completely new, here are some of the best out there.

Games

Not everyone likes to game on their phones, but it can actually be a great way to pass some spare time. Whether you are looking for something you can pick up and put down as you want, or something you can get lost in for hours on end, there are tons of options that you will like.

Media

Google Play has more than just apps and games. There are tons of movies, TV shows, and albums available to explore as well. From full series to individual episodes, new movies to old ones, you'll likely be able to find your favorites with ease. Google Play allows you to not only own the titles but also rent a bunch of them. This is great for those random family movie nights, or those times when you aren't sure you want to own it but still want to watch it.

There is a lot to look through, and it is always being updated with new content. Google often times offers various sales, so be sure to check frequently to score some sweet deals.

Subscriptions

Did you know you could use your gift cards to pay for a Google Play Music or YouTube Red subscription? How cool is that?! This is a perfect way to try things out for a month or more, depending on your balance, without having to spend any of your own cash.

Your favorite?

Do you have a suggestion that isn't listed here? If so, be sure to share it in the comments so others can check it out as well!