In the future, computers will be able to talk to one another. Perhaps intelligently.

Today, though, all we have is this: two Google Home units sitting in the same room having a conversation. Twitch channel seebotschat have managed to whip together a Cleverbot API hook that keeps the units speaking in a way that yours wouldn't be able to, and suffice it to say the outcome is, well... you just have to watch.

Watch live video from seebotschat on www.twitch.tv

A log of the conversation is being kept next to the video stream for context, but that's difficult to find when most of it makes no sense.

Google Home leverages Google's Knowledge Graph to give it access to the company's vast array of growing search results. But try to have a chat with it and you'll fail hard very quickly. Until then, you'll have this.