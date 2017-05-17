You'll be able to call any landline or mobile number — for free!

As expected, Google announced some great new features for Google Home during the Google I/O keynote. One of the coolest new features is hands-free calling, which will allow you to call any landline or mobile number in the U.S. or Canada absolutely free.

This is a direct response to Amazon, who announced Alexa Calling for it's Amazon Echo devices last week. But while Alexa Calling only lets you call anyone with an Echo speaker or the Alexa app installed on their phone, Google Home calling will allow you to call any landline or mobile number — no additional set-up, apps or phone required. Advantage, Google!

With Google Home calling, you're able to link your number to Assistant or keep your number private. Google will also be able to recognize the voice of the caller to provide context — for example, if you share your Google Home with multiple people, it will recognize each individual voice, so when you ask it to "call Mom", it will call your mom and not your roommate's.

This feature will likely use the same API as Google Hangouts calling and will be rolling out to the U.S. first in the next few months.

Stay tuned to Android Central for all the updates from Google I/O 2017