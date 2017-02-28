The LG G6 is upon us, bringing an extra-tall 18:9 display, a classy new metal and glass design and an impressive dual camera setup with wide-angle capabilities. We've been using the G6 in Barcelona for the past several days, and we've condensed our thoughts on the phone into seven minutes of video goodness covering every aspect of the phone. LG's best-looking phone yet is also its most capable, with speedy software, water resistance and the promise of greater reliability.

Only time will tell whether the G6 will be able to compete with coming flagships like the Galaxy S8. But for the here and now, it's an excellent device.