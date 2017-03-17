Huawei is big in China, and growing the West. In the past twelve months, it's gone from being that one company that made great hardware but could never seem to get the software right, to being able to legitimately compete with more established brands in Europe.

So in 2017, the new P10 phones are tasked with building on that momentum, while also competing with what's to come from Samsung and Apple. In our video review of the 5.1-inch Huawei P10 and its 5.5-inch sibling the P10 Plus, we'll see how Huawei has created two of its best phones yet, with superb build quality, an eye-catching "dazzling" finish and a competitive camera. But is it all undone by one fairly major hardware oversight?

Hit the video above for our comprehensive take on the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus!