HTC needs a new and exciting phone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the just-launched flagship could be just what the Taiwanese manufacturer needs. After the disappointment of the U Ultra, the HTC U11 refines the metal-and-glass build seen earlier in the year, adding water resistance, improved audio, significant spec upgrades and gorgeous new color options.
In our video review, Andrew Martonik takes a look at the phone that'll carry HTC's hopes for the rest of 2017. The U11 is a Snapdragon 835-powered beast with a refreshed 12-megapixel "UltraPixel 3" camera, and new squeeze-sensitive Edge Sense features. HTC's new phone can be squeezed to launch Google Assistant, jump into the camera app, or configured to whatever function you choose. There's a lot of new stuff to get to grips with here, before we even address the question of whether HTC's latest handset can compete in an increasingly tough high-end marketplace.
Check out the video above to find out if the U11 is worth your time and money.
Reader comments
Watch our HTC U11 review video!
Great review Andrew and awesome video Alex. I'm torn. My HTC 10 has been great for the last year. Not sure if this represents a significant up grade. I've got to get to a Sprint store and play with it in person.
Was thinking the same but having the SD835 and 64gb of the faster 2. 1 storage puts it above the 10 and the boost to the volume and camera helps too, sense edge has to be tried before I'll comment on it but I'm looking forward to seeing one in the flesh and if it's as good as I'm hoping then I want the blue one, heh, :)
I concur. Just sitting on jump with T-Mobile and it's really hard to make two phone payments. So hopefully, they'll release on a wider scale, but it is not looking good.
To what extent can you theme the device? Can you change the background on the calculator app, or the phone app, or the settings app?