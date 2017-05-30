HTC needs a new and exciting phone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the just-launched flagship could be just what the Taiwanese manufacturer needs. After the disappointment of the U Ultra, the HTC U11 refines the metal-and-glass build seen earlier in the year, adding water resistance, improved audio, significant spec upgrades and gorgeous new color options.

In our video review, Andrew Martonik takes a look at the phone that'll carry HTC's hopes for the rest of 2017. The U11 is a Snapdragon 835-powered beast with a refreshed 12-megapixel "UltraPixel 3" camera, and new squeeze-sensitive Edge Sense features. HTC's new phone can be squeezed to launch Google Assistant, jump into the camera app, or configured to whatever function you choose. There's a lot of new stuff to get to grips with here, before we even address the question of whether HTC's latest handset can compete in an increasingly tough high-end marketplace.

Check out the video above to find out if the U11 is worth your time and money.