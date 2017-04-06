The 400 euro price point is where we've seen some of the most exciting phones of the past year, bringing about the rise of brands like OnePlus and Honor. 2016's Honor 8 was a decent bet for anyone wanting a lot of phone for not a lot of money — but in many ways it was still a mid-range phone.

So what would happen if you took the DNA of the Honor 8 and applied it to a bigger flagship-tier product. Well — you'd get this: the Honor 8 Pro.

In a lot of ways, the Honor 8 Pro takes every aspect of the Honor 8 and cranks it up a notch or two. It's bigger physically, with a larger, higher-res display. It's more powerful, thanks to Huawei's latest Kirin 960 chip. It's got a whopping 6 gigs of RAM, up from 4 in the Honor 8. And the base storage has been bumped to 64GB, plus microSD. And fuelling all that is an enormous 4,000mAh battery, matching the two-day battery life of the Huawei Mate 9 in a much more compact body.

This is clearly Honor's most high-end handset yet, so how does it measure up? Check out our video review for the verdict!