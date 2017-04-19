Who has time to read a 6,000 word review? I wrote the damn thing and didn't have time to read it (kidding! maybe!). That's why I also made this handy 14-minute video for you about the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung's latest flagships.

These are two of the best phones on the market right now, and potentially trounce the Google Pixel as the best Android phone, period. Beautiful, big screens, excellent build quality, awesome cameras, superb battery life, and some really neat unlocking tricks — well, just watch the video.