Wow.

Tilt Brush was our VR app of the year for a reason: Google's HTC Vive-exclusive toolkit is innovative, exciting and relatively easy to use, even for newcomers.

That's no better conveyed than in this ad for the Nissan Micra, in which the car company tasked Britain's Stephen Wiltshire, who has a photographic memory and a knack for detail, with recreating the car in the eponymous VR game after seeing it for only 60 seconds.

Yes, it's an ad, but it's a good one. And it shows off why, despite the attraction of mobile VR solutions like Daydream and Gear VR, there are still many reasons to think about upgrading to the Vive or Oculus.

And if you're looking to do just that, our friends at VRHeads have you covered!