Don't feel like reading up? Watch Google's Android O video for its developers instead.

Developers, get excited! There's a new version of Android on the horizon and it is chock full of new and exciting features to integrate into your apps. Users, you can get excited, too, because these new features mean better apps and an overall better experience on Android.

To get developers revved up and into the trenches of the Android SDK, Google published an Android O Developer Preview video. Sit back, relax, and bring a pen and some paper (or a Chromebook with a comfortable keyboard) to take notes. The video will teach you about new changes to Android, including background restrictions and notifications channels.