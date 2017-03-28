Don't feel like reading up? Watch Google's Android O video for its developers instead.
Developers, get excited! There's a new version of Android on the horizon and it is chock full of new and exciting features to integrate into your apps. Users, you can get excited, too, because these new features mean better apps and an overall better experience on Android.
To get developers revved up and into the trenches of the Android SDK, Google published an Android O Developer Preview video. Sit back, relax, and bring a pen and some paper (or a Chromebook with a comfortable keyboard) to take notes. The video will teach you about new changes to Android, including background restrictions and notifications channels.
Reader comments
Watch as Google walks you through the new wonders of Android O
So when will we get "o"? 2020? Because I'm still waiting on N
Depends on your phone manufacturer and your carrier.
I'm on a Pixel XL, so I should expect mine soon after release. Can't comment on other OEM's, though I thought the big OEM's (Samsung, LG, Sony, HTC) were pretty good with their updates? With their flagship phones getting software updates only a few months after the official release.
Pretty much , unless you get a new phone every year. Which I stop doing.