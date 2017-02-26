See our first impressions of the LG G6 from Korea.

We had a wonderful and unique opportunity to join LG for a tour and set of interviews surrounding the launch of the new LG G6. On our final day in Seoul before heading back home prior to MWC 2017, we took the opportunity to sit down and collect our thoughts on everything we saw.

As you can tell, we have plenty to talk about. From the interviews and experiences to of course details about the new phone, we cover it all here! Consider this a great jumping-off point for your dive into the LG G6, and be sure to continue by reading our complete review!