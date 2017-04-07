Samsung's bigger S8 is getting a bigger storage option... but only in South Korea and China.

Everywhere else in the world will see only 64GB models at this time, but a Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM is being prepared for a bundle in South Korea and China, according to a listing on Samsung's Korean site found by ETVNews. While 64GB internal will be enough for most folks, I admit I wouldn't turn my nose up at a 128GB model if it ever came Stateside.

The 128GB S8+ is being bundled with a DeX desktop dock, where that extra RAM will probably be put to the most use, and while an official price hasn't yet been confirmed, ETV is claiming the bundle will cost just over a thousand U.S. Dollars. Will the 128GB model stay so close to home, or will it be allowed to come to Europe and the Americas? No one can say for certain, but until we can, at least the S8+ has a microSD slot that can take cards up to 256GB, and 4GB of RAM should be more than enough for everyday tasks and gaming.

