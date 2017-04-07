Samsung's bigger S8 is getting a bigger storage option... but only in South Korea and China.
Everywhere else in the world will see only 64GB models at this time, but a Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM is being prepared for a bundle in South Korea and China, according to a listing on Samsung's Korean site found by ETVNews. While 64GB internal will be enough for most folks, I admit I wouldn't turn my nose up at a 128GB model if it ever came Stateside.
The 128GB S8+ is being bundled with a DeX desktop dock, where that extra RAM will probably be put to the most use, and while an official price hasn't yet been confirmed, ETV is claiming the bundle will cost just over a thousand U.S. Dollars. Will the 128GB model stay so close to home, or will it be allowed to come to Europe and the Americas? No one can say for certain, but until we can, at least the S8+ has a microSD slot that can take cards up to 256GB, and 4GB of RAM should be more than enough for everyday tasks and gaming.
Reader comments
Here we go again with this.
With what? Was this released already?
I guess that means the Note 8 is probably gonna pack the extra RAM.
I would really love to know the process that's used when determining what model will be sold in what country. Sometimes it seems so random. But as mentioned above, it looks like we might know a few of the specs for the Note 8.
Nothing lowers the amount I care about a new device quite like a superior region specific model!
Agree completely. I was tempted by the LG G6 before I realised how many features I was going to miss out on compared to other territories.
I'm sure it will come to India.. Here we have 128gb s7 edge
Most places outside of Asia get stiffed on models with extra ram or double storage, Samsung do it, HTC always do it and so does LG, why they think the rest of the world will not need it is beyond me, good way to alienate your customers.......
What in the world is someone going to with a 128GB S8 on a DeX? Video editing? Torrenting?
What does internal memory size have to do with DEx?
I think they were talking about the extra memory 6gb instead of 4gb.
Why doesn't Moore's law apply to mobile devices? Shouldn't we be up to at least 512gb storage by now?