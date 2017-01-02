Get ready to raise your selfie game.

Vivo launched the V5 in India late last year, and the company is now getting ready to introduce the V5 Plus in the country on January 23. The invite sent out to the media contains the tagline, "Block your date for the biggest selfie camera revolution," and an accompanying image suggests we'll see a dual camera setup at the front.

The phone itself promises to be interesting going by what we've seen with the V5. The V5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP camera, dual-SIM with LTE and VoLTE, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow on Vivo's Funtouch OS, and it is likely the V5 Plus will share similar hardware specs.

We'll have more to share regarding the V5 Plus later this month. How do you feel about dual cameras at the front?