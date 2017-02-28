It's easy to forget just how much of a marvel of engineering modern smartphones are. A modern flagship like the LG G6 is the culmination of years of design engineering effort, bringing an expansive feature set and a ton of computing power into a tiny form factor.

So it's always fun to watch gadgets like these being torn apart, and seeing how everything on the inside fits together. That's exactly what we were able to witness at LG HQ in Seoul, Korea shortly ahead of the G6's announcement. Engineers involved in the creation of the phone cracked open the phone and, using nothing but a handheld screwdriver and a little ingenuity, laid bare its components. Check out our teardown video for a closer look at what's going on inside LG's latest flagship!