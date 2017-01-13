As is traditional in the weeks leading up to a new LG flagship phone, the Korean company has slowly started to trickle out details of its next big thing, the LG G6. We're expecting the new phone, which could be one of the first Snapdragon 835 devices, to break cover at Mobile World Congress in late February. And based on what LG has already teased, we're set for a new, unibody design, with the company moving away from the ill-fated modularity it introduced in the G5.
Other features likely to make it into the G6, based on LG's recent teaser, include water resistance — finally — and new camera tricks that'll let you "capture it all at once." Check out our video for more on what we're expecting from the first big Android announcement of the year!
Reader comments
Video: LG G6 rumors, leaks, features and more!
I feel like this phone actually looks promising. Now can we get LG to sack is entire marketing team?
I'm sure there are a bunch of objective consumers and LG loyalists out there, but if the cost isn't around $600 then its curtains. Not that I'm an insider by any sorts, but how can anyone other than Apple, Samsung and Google ask for $700+ on a device that's going to get smoked in terms of display, image quality, and marketing?
Have you seen LG's OLED TV displays???
If LG could get on the Android update wagon, they could have a great product. Bypass the carrier's and get rid of their apps. They want to be a Samsung, but that is not a good thing, be simple, clean and advanced in technology.
Dude, my G5 has had Nougat for some time. Maybe you're talking about security updates?
People are just going to use whatever talking points they want to regardless of the facts. It doesn't matter that the G5 was one of the first phones with Nougat. It's like whenever there is a Samsung article you will always have someone say "yeah but Touchwiz".
Im really just going with the best phone with an aux input this year. Knowing many phones might adapt the cordless thing. Which in a few years might be fine but right now i need my aux.