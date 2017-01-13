As is traditional in the weeks leading up to a new LG flagship phone, the Korean company has slowly started to trickle out details of its next big thing, the LG G6. We're expecting the new phone, which could be one of the first Snapdragon 835 devices, to break cover at Mobile World Congress in late February. And based on what LG has already teased, we're set for a new, unibody design, with the company moving away from the ill-fated modularity it introduced in the G5.

Other features likely to make it into the G6, based on LG's recent teaser, include water resistance — finally — and new camera tricks that'll let you "capture it all at once." Check out our video for more on what we're expecting from the first big Android announcement of the year!