A new Samsung flagship is inevitably one of the biggest Android launches of the year — and that's especially true this year, as Samsung looks to move on from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle with an all-new flagship. Although we're not expecting the Galaxy S8 to hit until some time after Mobile World Congress, there's already plenty of unconfirmed info floating around online, including valuable clues about what the GS8 will look like and the technology lurking within.

Check out our video feature for a primer on what we know about the Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8 Plus!) so far.