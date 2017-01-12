Just a week removed from the end of CES, we already have our first major Android launch of 2017 — from HTC. The Taiwanese company has just unveiled the HTC U Ultra and U Play — a pair of new phones pitched as "flagship" devices.
But while both pack the same impressive metal-and-glass construction, the Ultra is the handset you'll want to get more excited about. It's got top-tier internals, an upgraded version of the camera from the HTC 10, Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and AI smarts thanks to the new "Sense Companion." It's early days for both these phones: so early, in fact, that HTC isn't allowing live hands-on video. But we're still able to give you an early sneak peek at both phones. You'll find everything you need to know compressed into four minutes in our first look video!
That blue though. But I think I'll stick with Samsung this go round. But it looks fashionably nice.
I checked the Ultra out at the HTC website....very nice looking phone for sure.
It does look gorgeous,that said wth HTC. If you are going to charge over top dollar. You need to put more into it. An 821 as capable as it is, is not a 835. Which is going to be table stakes this year. Then you're going the Brave route with no headphone jack. You then copy blatantly the V20 second screen. Oh an an anemic 3000 MH battery for all this.
Between Sammy with thier near bezel less display and integrated fp scanner. Apple with a probable knock out iPhone 8 with AMOLED and what not. If this is the best you got it's too little to late. Or really too early.
I wanted to like this phone and head back to HTC. As of now that's not going to happen.