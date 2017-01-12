Just a week removed from the end of CES, we already have our first major Android launch of 2017 — from HTC. The Taiwanese company has just unveiled the HTC U Ultra and U Play — a pair of new phones pitched as "flagship" devices.

But while both pack the same impressive metal-and-glass construction, the Ultra is the handset you'll want to get more excited about. It's got top-tier internals, an upgraded version of the camera from the HTC 10, Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and AI smarts thanks to the new "Sense Companion." It's early days for both these phones: so early, in fact, that HTC isn't allowing live hands-on video. But we're still able to give you an early sneak peek at both phones. You'll find everything you need to know compressed into four minutes in our first look video!