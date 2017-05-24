Google I/O is about more than just keynote presentations, big announcements, developer sessions and sunburn. Each year, Google also has a tent full of wacky computational "experiments" based around some of its most important products, platforms and technologies, and I/O 2017 was no exception. This year's "Experiments" tent combined everything from machine vision, with an AI-powered electronica robot, to VR ping-pong and machine learning picture recognition games.

As the show was winding down late last week, we stopped by the tent in question to capture these experiments in all their glory. Check out our video feature above to see how both professional and amateur developers are using Google's technology to do fun, crazy and interesting things!